Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Salted Caramel Cupcakes

Balance the sweetness of this brown sugar cupcake with a unique salty frosting!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup packed brown sugar



1/4 cup sugar2 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon vanilla extract1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour3/4 teaspoon baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1/2 cup 2% milk

Frosting:

1/3 cup sugar

4 teaspoons water

1/8 teaspoon salt

1-1/3 cups heavy whipping cream

Optional: Caramel ice cream topping and flaky sea salt

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large bowl, cream butter and sugars until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; add to creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.

-Fill 10 paper-lined muffin cups three-fourths full. Bake for 18-22 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from the pan to a wire rack to cool completely.

-In a large heavy saucepan, combine sugar, water, and salt. Cook over medium-low heat until sugar begins to melt. Gently pull melted sugar to the center of the pan until sugar melts evenly. Cook, without stirring, until the mixture turns an amber color.

-Remove from heat; gradually stir in cream until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl; cover and refrigerate for 4 hours. Beat until stiff peaks form. Frost cupcakes. If desired, top with caramel and sea salt.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.