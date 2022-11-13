Motorcycle Crashes on Waterson Road

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcycle crashed on Waterson Road on Saturday night.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com the call came in at 8:29 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, for a one-vehicle crash on Waterson Road in Clarion Township.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Company, Knox Area Volunteer Ambulance, and Clarion-based State Police were called to the scene.

It is unknown if there were any injuries; however, there were no transports from the scene.

The scene was cleared at 9:10 p.m.

PSP Clarion is expected to release the details of the crash within 48 hours.

