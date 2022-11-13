Hummell, Dunn Named October’s Co-Student Athletes of the Month
CLARION, Pa. — Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Ryan Hummell and Kendall Dunn as October’s Co-Student Athletes of the Month.
Ryan is a senior at Clarion-Limestone High School where he has been a member of the Wildcat football team, basketball, track and field, and baseball teams.
Last year, he won 4th place at the PIAA State Track & Field Championships in javelin.
In his free time, he works for M&B Services, hangs out with friends and family, lifts, and plays sports. His favorite sports memories are the bus rides with his teammates to all the away games and going to states in track.
The most inspiring people in his life are his Grandpa Myers and his brother Riley who have helped him out and been there for him in everything. They have taught him many life lessons. Ryan’s future plans are to attend trade school to become an electrician.
Kendall is also a senior at Clarion-Limestone High School where she has been a member of the volleyball, basketball, and softball teams. She is also the President of the senior class, Treasurer of the Student Council, and Co-President of the National Honors Society.
In her free time, she likes spending time with friends and hunting. Her favorite sports memory is playing in the D9 Championship games for both softball and basketball and moving on to the state playoffs.
The most inspiring people in her life are her parents, who are her number one supporters in everything she does, as well as Sarah Meals, who is always there to show her support.
Kendall’s future plans are to attend Pitt-Bradford to become a physical therapist, as well as continue her athletic career playing volleyball.
Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring October’s CHAMP Co-Student Athletes of the Month.
Both Ryan and Kendall were awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.
