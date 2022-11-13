SPONSORED: The Korner Restaurant Is Serving Beef Tip Over Noodles Today, Other Daily Specials Throughout the Week
RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Beef Tips Over Noodles as their special on Sunday, November 13th!
There are also other daily specials throughout the week:
Sunday, November 13 – Beef Tips Over Noodles
Monday, November 14 – Hamburger Steak or Hot Dogs
Wednesday, November 16 – Stuffed Peppers, 4 pc. Chicken Dinner, or Fish Sandwich
Thursday, November 17 – Spaghetti, Lasagna, Chicken Parmesan, or Roast Beef Dinner
Friday, November 18 – Baked or Deep-Fried Fish, Shrimp, or Ribeye
Saturday, November 19 – Cook’s Choice
Sunday, November 20 – Turkey
The menu is subject to change.
You can even get pies to go! Call to order; please call the day before you need the pie.
Quarts of soup are available for $5.00.
Call in your to-go orders at 814-473-8250.
Individuals can also place an order at the ice cream window.
Don’t forget about dessert!
Fresh homemade pies and desserts are baked daily.
Hours:
Monday through Saturday: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Korner Restaurant is located at 626 Lawsonham Road, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
