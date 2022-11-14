7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.
Tuesday – Rain likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night – Snow, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all rain after 4am. Low around 31. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Wednesday – A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
