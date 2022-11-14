Anne Louise Day, age 86, passed away peacefully in Pittsburgh, PA on November 10, 2022.

Anne is remembered as a smart, vibrant, and cheerful woman by all who knew her.

Anne was born on November 8, 1936 in Salem, Massachusetts, the daughter of Agnes and John Mooney.

She received her B.A. in history from Emmanuel College; M.Ed. from Salem State College; and Ph.D. in history from St. Louis University.

Anne had a long career as a beloved professor of history, including 29 years at Clarion University of Pennsylvania, where she was awarded a Distinguished Faculty Award from the Clarion University Alumni Foundation.

She was also a recipient of the statewide Suzanne Brown Excellence in Teaching Award from the State System of Higher Education.

Anne always had a love for history and was passionate about engaging her students and encouraging them to become independent learners and thinkers.

She was particularly well known for her “History in the Headlines” course where she aimed to help her students understand history and its context in the modern world.

Anne is survived by her husband, Thomas Day, and sons, Keith (Pam) Day and Trevor Day.

She is also survived by her 2 granddaughters, Shannon and Lauren Day, and several nieces and nephews.

Anne loved spending her days reading books, discussing current events, and swimming in the pool at her apartment in Pittsburgh and at the Greens at Ventana Canyon in Tucson.

She particularly enjoyed trying new restaurants and exploring the Sabino Canyon with family and friends.

Anne’s family is planning a “Celebration of Life” according to her wishes during the spring of 2023.

Please contact the family for details.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home in Clarion.

Friends and family may send condolences online by visiting https://www.goblefh.net/obituaries/obituary-listings or directly to the family at 253 Oak Entrance Drive, Jefferson Hills, PA 15025.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Whitehall Public Library, 100 Borough Park Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

