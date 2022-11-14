 

Area Teen Escapes Injuries in Rollover Crash on German Hill Road

Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-carKINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 11:18 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by a known 16-year-old male, of Tionesta, was approaching a curve to the right in the roadway when the vehicle exited the roadway onto the northern gravel berm.

Upon reentering the roadway, the teen lost control of the vehicle and slid sideways, hit an embankment, and then rolled onto its roof and came to final rest on its wheels.

The teen was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Friday, November 11.


