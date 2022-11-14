Brian Scott Lindsey, 54, of 175 Glenn Drive, Franklin, passed away at 8:08 PM Thursday, November 10, 2022, in his home unexpectedly of natural causes with his loving wife by his side.

Born October 31, 1968, in Franklin, Brian was the beloved son of George “Jake” and Nancy (Riddle) Lindsey.

He was a 1987 graduate of Franklin High School and the Venango Technology Center (Vo-Tech).

He was employed at Commodore Homes for several years, but a debilitating injury shortened his time in the work force.

This allowed him to be “Mr. Mom” to his two children, a role he reflected on with gratitude, for his bond with his children was rooted in non-stop laughter and unconditional love.

Brian enjoyed archery hunting, was an avid Steelers and NASCAR fan having attended many NASCAR races over the years.

He was passionate about rock music with an undying love for 80s “Big Hair” bands and still attended rock concerts several times a year with his son and friends.

In his younger days, he could hold his own on a drum set.

He was passionate about politics.

He especially enjoyed good food and was known for being an exceptional cook.

Brian loved life, loved people, and had a sense of humor that will never be duplicated.

He found joy in life’s simple pleasures: a mid-day nap (or two), his mother’s whoopie pies and Coca-Cola, a day trip to the casino with his father.

He shared thirty-five years of inside jokes and belly laughs with Jodi Ann Harris, and they married on May 29, 1993, in Franklin.

They would have celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary this spring.

In addition to his loving parents and devoted wife, he is survived by his son, Jakeb Lindsey of Kennerdell, and his favorite birthday gift of all time, daughter, Jessika Lindsey of Utica.

Also surviving are family members all of whom he had special relationships: sister, Lori (Jim) Burk of Cranberry and Ronald (Dianna) Lindsey of Erie. Additional survivors include his mother and father-in-law, Kathy and Alan Doutt of Mercer, a stepmother-in-law, Robin Harris (Ken), two brothers-in-law, William Harris, III (Wraylynn), and Lance (Sarah) Harris of Franklin, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends too numerous to list, and his canine babies, Bella and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his Grandma Riddle and his father-in-law, William Harris, II.

Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk St., Franklin.

The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to either: The Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346 or to Precious Paws Animal Rescue, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

Please take a moment to share a memory or online condolence with the family at: www.hartlefuneralhome.com.

