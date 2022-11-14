Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Ice Cream Sundaes

The flour tortillas take on a subtle flavor sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and they make a pleasing combination with cornflakes!

Ingredients

1/2 cup canola oil

6 flour tortillas (6 inches), cut into 6 wedges each



2 tablespoons sugar1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/4 cup crushed cornflakes6 large scoops of vanilla ice creamChocolate syrup, optionalWhipped cream in a can6 maraschino cherries with stems

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Fry tortilla wedges, a few at a time, for 1-2 minutes on each side or until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Combine the sugar and cinnamon; set aside 1 tablespoon. Sprinkle both sides of the tortillas with the remaining cinnamon sugar.

-In a shallow bowl, combine the cornflake crumbs and reserved cinnamon sugar. Roll ice cream in crumb mixture to coat. Freeze until serving.

-Drizzle serving plates with chocolate syrup if desired. Place six tortilla wedges on each plate; top each with a scoop of ice cream. Pipe whipped cream around the base and on top of the ice cream. Garnish each with a cherry.

