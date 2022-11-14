 

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Mexican Ice Cream Sundaes

Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

The flour tortillas take on a subtle flavor sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, and they make a pleasing combination with cornflakes!

Ingredients

1/2 cup canola oil
6 flour tortillas (6 inches), cut into 6 wedges each

2 tablespoons sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 cup crushed cornflakes
6 large scoops of vanilla ice cream
Chocolate syrup, optional
Whipped cream in a can
6 maraschino cherries with stems

Directions

-In a large skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Fry tortilla wedges, a few at a time, for 1-2 minutes on each side or until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Combine the sugar and cinnamon; set aside 1 tablespoon. Sprinkle both sides of the tortillas with the remaining cinnamon sugar.

-In a shallow bowl, combine the cornflake crumbs and reserved cinnamon sugar. Roll ice cream in crumb mixture to coat. Freeze until serving.

-Drizzle serving plates with chocolate syrup if desired. Place six tortilla wedges on each plate; top each with a scoop of ice cream. Pipe whipped cream around the base and on top of the ice cream. Garnish each with a cherry.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


