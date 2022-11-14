Clarion Man Accused of Stealing Goodwill Donations on Four Separate Occasions Due in Court Tomorrow

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion man accused of stealing donated items from the rear of Clarion Goodwill on four separate occasions is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 55-year-old Matthew Allan Means is set for Tuesday, November 15, at 8:30 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill on the following charge:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

Details of the case:

This incident occurred as Matthew Means drove to the rear of the Clarion Goodwill, in Monroe Township, Clarion County, in a black 2018 GMC SUV and stole unattended donations that were left for the store, according to a criminal complaint.

Police say this occurred on the following dates and times:

– July 31, 2022, at 5:16 p.m.

– August 1, 2022, at 8:21 p.m.

– August 7, 2022, at 5:20 p.m.

– August 21, 2022, at 6:26 p.m.

According to the complaint, each time, surveillance footage shows Means operating this GMC SUV, getting out, and taking donations that were left by others behind the Goodwill store, the complaint states.

It was noted that these donations could not have been mistaken for trash, as there is a dumpster directly across the traffic-way from the donation site, the complaint states.

The miscellaneous items stolen from the store have an approximate value of $100.00, the complaint notes.

State Police in Clarion interviewed Means at his residence located on Greenville Avenue, in Clarion Borough, around 8:00 p.m. on September 7.

Means allegedly admitted to stealing donations on the above dates and related that he stole a variety of donated items, including clothing, bins, and chairs, according to the complaint.

Charges against Means were filed on October 3, 2022.

