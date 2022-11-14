Emergency Units Dispatched to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency units were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash in Limestone Township on Monday morning.

According to a Clarion County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 7:10 a.m. on Monday, November 14, for a two-vehicle crash along State Route 66, near Palmer Drive, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Limestone Township Fire Department, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher was unable to comment on possible injuries.

The scene was cleared at 8:44 a.m.

State police in Clarion are expected to release a full report shortly.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.