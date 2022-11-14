Featured Local Job: Part-Time Clerk Typist II
The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office currently has an opening for a Part-Time Clerk Typist II.
POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Part-Time, Teamsters Union Position
DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Department
PAY GRADE: $12.80/hour starting
NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)
POSTING DATE: Thursday, November 03, 2022
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
HOW TO APPLY
A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:
This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, and precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.
For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.
HOW TO APPLY
A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.
Applications are available:
- Online by visiting:
www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php
- In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
- By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.
DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.
CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE
APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.