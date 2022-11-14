Glenn L. “Pete” Farren, 87, of Titusville, PA, passed away Saturday at 12:25 P.M. at Titusville Healthcare and Rehab.

Born May 5, 1935 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Walter & Laura Daugherty Farren.

Glenn worked as a machine operator at Foster Forbes Glass Co. for 30 years.

He attended Diamond United Methodist Church.

Glenn was a member of Fraternal Lodge #483 of Rouseville,

Lodge of Perfection in Oil City and a member of Valley of New Castle Consistory.

He was married to the former Phyllis B. Whitmire Motter, and she survives.

He is also survived by five children: Nancy Donaldson & her husband Scott of Galloway, Daniel Farren & his wife Michele of Oil City, Peggie Knight & her husband Mark of VA, Gerald Farren & his wife Linda of Ft Worth, TX, Thomas Farren & his wife Cindy of VA; Stepchildren: Rahn & Karen Motter, Gary & Cindy Motter, Edward & Valerie Motter all of Titusville; 29 grandchildren, many great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren also survive.

He was preceded in death by his son Mike Farren, Phyllis’ son: David Motter, and by brothers Walter “Bud” Farren, Wayne Farren and Donald Farren.

Friends will be received from 4:00P.M.- 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday 11/16 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held following visitation at the funeral home with Jermone Alsdorf presiding.

Interment will be at Rynd farm Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.