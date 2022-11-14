Hazel V. “Dottie” Husted, 79, of Strattanville, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her son’s home in Cochranton where she resided at for the past 2 years.

She was born on September 2, 1943 in Brookville; daughter of the late Clyde E. and Anna Geraldine McHenry Deemer.

Dottie married Max J. Husted on January 28, 1962, who preceded her in death on July 9, 2018. In her earlier years, Dottie started working as a waitress at the former Clarion Clipper and worked her way up to manager.

Then, her and her husband owned and operated the 3 Sons Restaurant in Clarion, now known as the County Seat.

Later, Dottie worked at the former Bi-Lo in Clarion and retired at the Walmart in Clarion after 25 years.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion and was also a member of the Clarion American Legion Post #066.

Dottie enjoyed being with her cats, Morris and Riley, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons, Aaron Husted of Strattanville, Mark Husted and his wife, Carolyn, of Kingsville, and Phillip Husted and his wife, Sherry, of Cochranton; 5 grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parent and husband, Dottie was preceded in death by her brother, Dallas Deemer.

Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in the funeral home with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson, pastor of the Grace Lutheran Church in Clarion, presiding.

Interment will follow in the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

