Judy Verne, age 73, of Westville Road Brockway, PA; died on Friday November 11, 2022 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway after a battle with Parkinson’s.

Born on May 5, 1949 in DuBois, PA; she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Betty Bazaar Verne.

Judy had special needs and along with the help of her mother and her own hard work she was able to graduate from the Brockway High School.

Retired, Judy had over the years worked part time at the Rocky Grill and then at Goodwill for a short time.

She enjoyed flower gardening, walking, music and the company of her cat.

Judy was a very creative and enjoyed drawing, painting and crafting.

We could look to Judy for an example of perseverance and inner strength as she continued to fight her battles with her health.

She is survived by two brothers Matthew A. (Kass) Verne of Clarion, PA; Richard “Rick” Verne of Brockway; a sister Karen (Joseph) Drayer of DuBois, PA and a nephew Dr. Matthew J. Verne and fiancé Gretchen Perry of Pittsburgh.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 16 at 10:00 AM at St. Tobias Church also in Brockway with Fr. John Detisch presiding.

Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Brockway Ambulance P.O. Box 222 Brockway, PA 15824.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.