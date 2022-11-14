Local Teen Loses Control of Vehicle, Crashes into Embankment Off Route 36

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local teen escaped injury after she lost control of her vehicle and struck an embankment off State Route 36 on Thursday morning.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the crash happened around 7:57 a.m. on Thursday, November 10, on State Route 36 at its intersection with Salsgiver Drive, in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

Police say a known 17-year-old female, of Lucinda, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu and negotiating a left curve when she lost control of the car, crossed into the opposing traffic lane, and struck an embankment.

According to police, the initial impact occurred head-on on the west side of the roadway, and the vehicle spun counterclockwise after impact and came to final rest with its rear on the embankment.

The teen was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, the teen was charged with a traffic violation.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.