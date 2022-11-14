 

Clarion County Commissioners Continue to Seek Grants, Approve Contract With Consultants

Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

commissioners 11-14CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion County Commissioners are continuing to actively seek grants and approved a one-year contract renewal with Delta Development Inc. to provide consulting services at the cost of $84,000.00.

(Pictured above: Commissioners Ed Heasley, Ted Tharan, and Wayne Brosius.)

Clarion County’s contracts with Delta Development have provided dividends on the investment. The latest example is an additional $500,000.00 recently awarded for the Sligo pedestrian bridge project construction phase from the PennDOT TASA. (Transportation Alternatives Set-Aside).

According to Commissioner Wayne Brosius, TASA funding increased from $105,000.00 to $614,500.00, and the project is a priority for Delta Development and Clarion County.

Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius, and Ed Heasley also locked in natural gas in a four-year contract with UGI Energy Services, LLC for $4.85 per dth (dekatherm).

“Although it represented a two-dollar increase from the existing contract, we were looking at anywhere from $5.00 to $8.00, and we got a four-year deal for $4.85,” Tharan said.

“You know darn well natural gas is going to go through the roof,” he added.

A grant allocation of $271,911.00 from the Northwest Central Pennsylvania Emergency Response Group Task Force was announced for Clarion County Public Safety. Provided by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Federal Fiscal Year 2022, the program funding is shared between the six participating counties of Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, and McKean.

Commissioners also renewed the Clarion County Insurance with PCAP and CCAP for $158,271.00.

In other business

Commissioners approved the following:

• Resolution No. 15 of 2022 to implement Property Tax Penalty Waiver Provisions. Protects new owners who do not receive their property taxes in time.

• Approved a contract with Heather A. DeLoe, Esquire, to provide conflict attorney services effective November 3, 2022, for $36.00 per year. The contract is used when the public defender has a conflict of interest in a case.

• Approved a contract between the Sheriff and Butler County Community College Independent Union effective from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2025.

Announcements

• Work session scheduled for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. in the Administration Building conference room.

• Salary/Retirement/Commissioners’ Board meeting set for Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. in the Administration Building conference room.


