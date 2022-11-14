Police Investigating Assault of Two Teachers at West Forest School

HICKORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released information regarding an active investigation of a student who reportedly assaulted two teachers at West Forest last month.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident happened around 2:27 p.m. on October 17, at West Forest School on State Route 62, in Tionesta, Hickory Township, Forest County.

Police say a known 12-year-old juvenile male, of Foxburg, assaulted a teacher and a teacher’s aide with multiple objects in the classroom.

The victims are a 40-year-old female and a 38-year-old female, both of Tionesta.

This investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Sunday, November 13.

