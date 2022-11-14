 

SPONSORED: Long Shot Ammo & Arms Announces Black Friday Sale With The Gypsy Wagon Food Truck On-Site

Monday, November 14, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

long-shotFAIRMOUNT CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Long Shot Ammo & Arms is holding a Black Friday event that will include great sales and delicious food by The Gypsy Wagon!

The Black Friday Event on November 25 will feature sales on archery items including bows, pistols, Tactacam cameras, tree stands, and more.

long shot iventory

Not only are they running great sales, they will also have The Gypsy Wagon food truck on-site. The Gypsy Wagon will be serving food from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Don’t forget – Axe Throwing & Shooting Range passes are also available in the shop and make great stocking stuffers!

Long Shot axe throwig

Long Shot Ammo & Arms is located at 660 Longview Road, Fairmount City, PA 16224.

For more information, please visit their Facebook page or give them a call at 814-365-7028.

long-shot


