SPONSORED: Phoenix Physical Therapy of Clarion Welcomes John Curreri as Clinic Director
CLARION, Pa (EYT) – John Curreri, Jr. PT, DPT, OCS, joined the Phoenix Physical Therapy team in Clarion as the clinic director.
John has served the Clarion region for the better part of the past decade with several other health care providers in the area, and he is excited to have the opportunity to provide continued high-quality physical therapy services to the community members with the Phoenix team.
John brings a wide variety of physical therapy experiences to Phoenix and specializes in orthopedic and sports conditions. He is a board-certified orthopedic specialist, demonstrating excellence and expertise in this realm of physical therapy practice.
“Simply put, my philosophy with physical therapy practice is to provide the best possible care to each and every patient I encounter. It is important to understand that every patient is different, even if several present with the same condition, surgery, etc., and they will each require individualized care to reach their specific goals and physical potential,” explained John.
John emphasized that he likes to maximize every treatment session for each patient, addin that it is important to provide patients with treatments that they cannot do on their own at home.
Manual therapy for mobilization is vital to care, but so are education and progressing exercises to improve range of motion, strength, balance, gait, and more.
“All that being said, the ultimate goal is to empower my patients and make them an active participant in their physical therapy care by providing them detailed education and encouraging their input to their own plans of care,” continued John.
“This allows us to work together towards achieving goals that are important to them specifically. Being honest and open with patients is important to me. I want patients to understand what is going on with their condition, how I can help them, and what the plan is going forward for them individually.”
John graduated from Arcadia University in Glenside, PA in 2008 with his Bachelor of Arts in Biology and again in 2011 with his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.
He lives in Clarion with his wife, Kristen, and daughter, Quinn. He enjoys spending time with his family, traveling, and being outdoors–camping in the summer and hunting in the fall and winter.
About Phoenix
Phoenix Physical Therapy was founded in 1997 to set a new standard for outpatient physical therapy. The founding physical therapists relied on their knowledge and experience to develop a company that not only provided the best patient experience imaginable but the company that physical therapists would seek out, eager to be a part of the Phoenix team.
Fast forward to today, current leadership continues to draw from the same founding principles while our focus remains to hire highly skilled clinicians and provide them autonomy to deliver high quality, on-time, patient engagement through the practice of human touch.
Our Phoenix PT team in Clarion offers many treatment options to address a wide variety of conditions and age ranges including, but not limited to: geriatrics, pediatrics, sports injuries, post-operative conditions, work injuries, orthopedic conditions, balance and mobility deficits, gait deficits, and more. The friendly staff can utilize manual therapy techniques, exercise, aquatics, modalities, and more to help get you back to what you love doing most!
Phoenix Physical Therapy is located at 1294 East Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214
Visit Phoenix Physical Therapy online for more information: https://phoenixphysicaltherapy.com/clarion/
