State Police Calls: Vehicle Catches Fire on Route 62

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Vehicle Catches Fire on State Route 62

According to Marienville-based State Police, this incident occurred around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9, on State Route 62 in Tionesta Township, Forest County.

Police say a 2004 GMC Envoy operated by 65-year-old Dianne L. Grove, of Oil City, was stopped at a work zone when the vehicle caught fire near the engine area.

Grove pulled the vehicle to the shoulder and exited safely, police say.

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department arrived on the scene and extinguished the vehicle fire, as well as a small hillside fire caused by this incident.

Assault in Jenks Township

PSP Marienville are investigating an assault that occurred around 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, November 8, near Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

Police say a known suspect struck the victim with a combination lock multiple times in the head and face, causing injuries.

The victim is a 34-year-old Marienville man.

This investigation will continue pending the filing of charges.

