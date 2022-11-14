Wreaths Across America Set for December 17; Donations Still Needed

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Local organizers are preparing for the fourth year of the Wreaths Across America program scheduled for Saturday, December 17, in Clarion. Donations are currently being sought.

In 1992, the Wreaths Across America program began by chance when the Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of wreaths near the end of the holiday season. The company owner, Morrill Worcester, thought back on a moving childhood experience he’d had at Arlington National Cemetery and decided to honor the nation’s veterans by having the wreaths placed at Arlington.

The plan slowly came together as individuals and organizations stepped up to help. The owner of a local trucking company offered to provide transportation to Virginia, while volunteers from the local American Legion, the local VFW Posts, and the general local community decorated the wreaths with classic red, hand-tied bows. The wreath-laying itself, including a special ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, was organized by members of the Maine State Society of Washington, D.C.

After that first year, Worcester and the volunteers made the wreath-laying an annual event, which went on for over a decade before suddenly being thrown into the limelight.

In 2005, a photo of the stones at Arlington adorned with the now-familiar red bow-decked wreaths and dusted with snow began to circulate around the internet. The photo quickly went viral, creating national attention for the once-small project. Suddenly, Worcester was receiving thousands of requests from across the country from people wanting to help with Arlington or people wanting to create similar projects at their own National and State cemeteries.

Knowing he couldn’t possibly donate enough wreaths to fill all of the requests, Worcester began providing seven wreaths to every state, one for each branch of the military and for POW/MIAs.

In 2006, the Civil Air Patrol got involved by working with Worcester and several other civic organizations to help organize simultaneous wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 150 locations across the nation. That same year, the Patriot Guard Riders volunteered to escort the wreaths being taken to Arlington which began the annual “Veterans Honor Parade” that still travels the east coast in early December each year.

The official Wreaths Across America non-profit 501-(c)(3) organization was formed in 2007 with the mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach.

The program continued to grow each year, and by 2014, Wreaths Across America met its goal of covering all of Arlington National Cemetery with the placement of 226,525 wreaths, while also laying over 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in the United States and beyond.

The wreath-laying is still held annually, on a Saturday in December.

In years past, local volunteers placed over 1,000 wreaths at the Clarion and Immaculate Conception Cemeteries alone.

This year’s program, set to begin at noon on Saturday, December 17, at the Clarion Cemetery on Second Avenue, plans to stretch over 50 cemeteries in Clarion County, including Immaculate Conception Cemetery, and others in Clarion, Rimersburg, Knox, New Bethlehem, Fryburg, Perry Township, Marienville, and Lucinda.

It is anticipated that the wreaths will arrive on December 14.

Currently, local organizers are seeking sponsorship for wreaths in Clarion County.

If you are interested in supporting this mission to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach the next generation, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/PA0474 to sponsor a wreath.

For more information, contact Noreen Shirey 814-229-6317.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.