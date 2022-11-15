The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – Showers likely after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 37. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Rain, possibly mixed with snow showers, becoming all rain after 4am. Low around 31. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday – A chance of rain showers and snow before 10am, then a chance of rain showers between 10am and 4pm, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 8 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

