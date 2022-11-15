AAA: Gas Prices Slightly Rise in PA

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are three cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.045 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.045

Average price during the week of November 7, 2022: $4.019

Average price during the week of November 15, 2021: $3.594

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $4.130 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $4.093. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $4.129 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.966.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$4.153 Altoona

$4.044 Beaver

$4.159 Bradford

$3.776 Brookville

$3.999 Butler

$4.096 Clarion

$4.126 DuBois

$4.089 Erie

$3.969 Greensburg

$3.981 Indiana

$3.967 Jeannette

$4.000 Kittanning

$3.998 Latrobe

$4.154 Meadville

$4.170 Mercer

$4.001 New Castle

$4.002 New Kensington

$4.159 Oil City

$4.010 Pittsburgh

$4.055 Sharon

$3.978 Uniontown

$4.158 Warren

$4.000 Washington

Trend Analysis:

The national average for a gallon of gasoline slid three cents in the past week to $3.77, which is 13 cents less than a month ago and 36 cents more than a year ago. The main reason has been fluctuations in the cost of crude oil.

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by $2.49 to settle at $88.96. Although crude prices rose at the end of the week due to a weakening dollar, prices dropped earlier in the week after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that total domestic commercial crude stocks increased by 4 million barrels. The inventory rise could mean that demand is falling due to growing economic concerns.

According to data from the EIA, gasoline demand increased from 8.66 million barrels per day to 9.01 million barrels per day last week. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by nearly 1 million barrels to 205.7 million barrels.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at GasPrices.AAA.com.

