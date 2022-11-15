 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Crashes Reported As Snow Hits Area

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 04:11 PM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

72D36D8D-ADAC-46EB-ADF1-94540E033840 (1)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Tuesday afternoon.

Rollover Crash on Waterson Road

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, this call came in at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, for a rollover crash on Waterson Road, near C-L School Road, in Strattanville, Clarion County.

The crash caused a brief road closure.

D217DAFA-BADC-4BA8-B64C-A579DF675000

The scene was cleared around 3:06 p.m.

Vehicle Into Pole on Route 322

Clarion Hospital EMS and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to an SUV into a pole at 19066 U.S. Route 322 in Strattanville, Clarion Township, Clarion County.

The crash happened around 3:03 p.m.

BDB73141-8E88-4651-9B82-65B3B510C2D2

The scene was cleared at approximately 3:59 p.m.

Vehicle Into Pole in New Bethlehem

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, this call came in at 3:29 p.m. for a vehicle into a pole near the intersection of State Route 66 and Smith Road in New Bethlehem, Porter Township, Clarion County.

Pickup Involved in Crash on Route 322

This crash happened around 3:14 p.m. on U.S. Route 322, near Hitchcock Lane in Strattanville, Clarion Township, Clarion County.

IMG_8996 (1)

Rollover Crash in Knox

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a one-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near State Route 208 and Deer Lane in Elk Township, Clarion County.

The vehicle was rolled onto its side, according to dispatch.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service, and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Injuries are currently unknown for these crashes.

PSP Clarion is expected to release details of the crashes within 48 hours.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.