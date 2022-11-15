BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Crashes Reported As Snow Hits Area

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Tuesday afternoon.

Rollover Crash on Waterson Road

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, this call came in at 2:41 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, for a rollover crash on Waterson Road, near C-L School Road, in Strattanville, Clarion County.

The crash caused a brief road closure.

The scene was cleared around 3:06 p.m.

Vehicle Into Pole on Route 322

Clarion Hospital EMS and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to an SUV into a pole at 19066 U.S. Route 322 in Strattanville, Clarion Township, Clarion County.

The crash happened around 3:03 p.m.

The scene was cleared at approximately 3:59 p.m.

Vehicle Into Pole in New Bethlehem

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, this call came in at 3:29 p.m. for a vehicle into a pole near the intersection of State Route 66 and Smith Road in New Bethlehem, Porter Township, Clarion County.

Pickup Involved in Crash on Route 322

This crash happened around 3:14 p.m. on U.S. Route 322, near Hitchcock Lane in Strattanville, Clarion Township, Clarion County.

Rollover Crash in Knox

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, a one-vehicle rollover crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near State Route 208 and Deer Lane in Elk Township, Clarion County.

The vehicle was rolled onto its side, according to dispatch.

Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville/Elk Township Ambulance Service, and Shippenville-Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.

Injuries are currently unknown for these crashes.

PSP Clarion is expected to release details of the crashes within 48 hours.

