Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Baked Egg & Stuffing Cups

Save your leftover stuffing to make shells for holding baked eggs!

Ingredients

1 cup cooked stuffing

4 eggs



1/4 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepperMinced fresh sage, optional

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. Press stuffing into four greased 4-oz. ramekins, forming wells in centers. Break and slip an egg into the center of each dish; sprinkle with salt and pepper.

-Place ramekins on a baking sheet. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until egg whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard. If desired, sprinkle with sage.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

