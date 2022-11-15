 

Clarion-Limestone’s ‘Tomorrow Team’ Places Third in State STEM Competition

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Clarion-Limestone "Tomorrow Team" with Prizes
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A team of four Clarion-Limestone students participated in a statewide STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) competition called “Powering Pittsburgh” and came away with the third place prize, a $1,000.00 check for their school.

Teammates Ella Aaron, Madison Aaron, Jack Craig, and Logan Meier, a.k.a. the “Tomorrow Team,” developed a plan to use hydrothermal oxidation to power Acrisure Stadium and help the City of Pittsburgh. The quartet of gifted minds then described their plan in a 10-minute presentation, complete with a scale model of the plan.

Clarion-Limestone "Tomorrow Team"

The Tomorrow Team placed first in their regional competition held at the local Intermediate Unit in order to advance to the finals, which were held at the stadium.

the-tomorrow-team-stadiumpitt

The team also had the chance to receive a private tour of Acrisure Stadium where they learned the history of the stadium and were able to see its statues, trophies, jerseys, and terrible towels up close.


