Featured Local Job: Multiple Positions at Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 has multiple positions available immediately.

Preschool Teachers working in Early Intervention Program

Full-time (185 days) professional union positions located in Franklin Area, Oil City Area, Clarion Area, and Brookville Area with salary and benefits as per the collective bargaining agreement.

Requires Bachelors or Masters degree in early childhood education or special education with appropriate PA Instructional I or II Teaching Certificate. Experience with preschool children, experience writing IEPs and knowledge of special education regulations preferred.

Application Deadline: Ongoing until positions are filled.

Send application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

Application packet includes, but not limited to, letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).

