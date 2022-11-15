John Wilbur Blair, age 74, of Maiden, passed away Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at his residence.

Born August 1, 1948 in Carion County, PA, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Fern Seybert Blair.

He enjoyed golfing, working in his wood shop, hunting and spending time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents; brother, Davey Blair and nephew, Brandon Blair.

Left to cherish his memory are his son: Michael John Blair and wife, Renee of Denver, NC; his daughter: Kimberly Ann Blair and husband, David Cook of Imperial, PA; 2 granddaughters: Marissa Blair and fiancé, Tony LaLama; Alexandra Thorn; 2 grandsons: Brady Thorn; Christian Thorn; 4 siblings: Terry Blair and wife, Carme; Mary Reitz and husband, Terry; Sue McElhatten and husband, Terry; Patricia Schrecengost and husband, Terry; sister-In-Law: Reda Blair; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend: Rita Beard of Maiden.

The memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at First United Methodist Church in Maiden with Rev. Angela Burris officiating.

A service will also be held in Pennsylvania at a later date.

Burke Mortuary, in Maiden, is serving the Blair Family.

