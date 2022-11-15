Lack of Ambulances Forces SCCAS Temporarily Out of Service

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service has two ambulances, but neither one is in operation now.

A 2010 Dodge 4500 with nearly 200,000 miles was returning from a call on Friday night when it lost its brakes.

“The vehicle is scheduled for a garage on Wednesday to find out what is even the matter with it,” said Fred Vasbinder, Director of Operations at Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service.

“We’re hoping that it’s something simple, of course, and the Facebook post was just to let our community know why we’re out of service. There is some truth behind us being out of service frequently because of staffing issues, but this is because of equipment. We have employees to work, but we have no ambulance to utilize at this point, and we’re hoping it’s something simple that can be fixed.”

This wasn’t the first ambulance taken offline.

A new 2021 Ford F450 ambulance was purchased, and after a short period, there were engine problems, according to Vasbinder. SCCAS officials researched the problem and ended up taking it to McCandless Ford in Mercer which has experience with ambulances.

The good news is that the dealer found that the model recorded significant engine damage due to engine parts failing and that a warranty would provide a new engine. The bad news is the engine is on backorder for an unknown amount of time.

“It might come in two days, a week, six months, or more – a year,” continued Vasbinder. “We‘re at the mercy of Ford.”

SSCAS continues to look for another vehicle–if needed, but ambulances are used continuously, and because of Department of Health rules, very few rentals are available, and the average is $100.00 per day when available.

Meanwhile, Clarion County 9-1-1 services are aware of the shortage, and other ambulance services are being called to cover any calls from the SSCAS area.

“This is supposed to be a temporary situation until Wednesday, but East Brady is going to be picking up the southern part of their service area, and then Knox and Clarion will be picking up the northeast and northwest,” said Jeff Smathers, Clarion County Director of Public Safety.

“Emergency calls at 9-1-1 are routed to available ambulance services. This is a case-by-case basis and would be no different than if there was a service that was either busy or out of service that we’d have to go to the next available unit.”

East Brady recently passed a resolution to fund its ambulance service, and some other Clarion County municipalities are also contemplating more needed support for ambulance services in their area. Financial support is critical to the survival of the various ambulance companies, but Smathers points to another problem that has nothing to do with financial support.

“If everyone had contributed to a pot of money to help employ qualified EMTs five years ago, (that) might have fixed things then, but today is a different situation. We don’t have anybody to give that pot of money to right now.

“We’re short of trained people, and that’s the other problem.”

