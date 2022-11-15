Louis H. Swab, Sr., 75, of Harrisville, passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at AHN Grove City.

He was born on September 27, 1947, in Crawford County, to the late Clyde H. and Vivian (Cramer) Swab.

He married the former Angela Miller on December 16, 1995. Angela precedes him in death.

Louis was self-employed as a telephone contractor for many years.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going down to the lake fishing.

Left to cherish his loving memory are his sons, Scott Swab and his wife, Michele of Franklin and Louis Swab, Jr. of Franklin; his step-daughter, Amanda Tomlinson and her significant other, Jeremy Garren of Franklin; his grandchildren, Heather Lansdowne of Newcastle, England, Thomas J. Swab and his wife, Ashley of NC, Andrew Swab of Oil City, Jessica Reed and her husband, Trevor of Seneca, Chelsy Swab of Franklin, Cody Latchaw of Franklin, and Kegan Barrett of Oil City; his twelve great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jeffery Swab of Franklin and Larry Swab of OH; and his sister, Sherry Swab of Franklin.

In addition to his parents and wife, Louis is preceded in death by his son, Greg Swab; and his brothers, Dana Swab and Thomas Cramer.

As per Louis’ request, there will be no services.

Funeral arrangments have been entrusted to Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Memorial contributions can be made in Louis’ memory to the American Heart Association – www.heart.org.

Please take a moment to share a memory or condolence with the family on Louis’ Book of Memories at www.WarrenFH.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.