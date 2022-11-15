Man Accused of Selling Meth in Clarion County Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for an Ohio man who allegedly sold methamphetamine to a Confidential Informant in Clarion County is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 34-year-old Lewer Frank Dent, of Youngstown, Ohio, is scheduled for Tuesday, November 15, at 10:45 a.m. in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn.

Dent faces the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (2 counts)



– Criminal Use Of Communication Facility, Felony 3 (2 counts)– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor (3 counts)

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $100,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed jointly by Special Agent Stephanie McElhaney from the Attorney General’s Office and Clarion County Chief Detective William Peck, Dent has an Ohio criminal history which includes drug and firearms-related convictions and various other offenses.

On April 8, 2022, Task Force Officers met in a pre-determined location in Clarion County to purchase approximately 2.5 ounces of methamphetamine from Dent via a Confidential Informant (C.I.) and a known undercover narcotics agent. Official Attorney General’s Office funds in the amount of $1,200.00 were provided to the C.I. The C.I had communicated with Dent and established a meeting time and place in Clarion County. Officers searched the C.I. and found him to be clear of any weapons, drugs, and/or contraband. The C.I. contacted Dent again and the meeting location was moved to Walmart in Hermitage, Pa.

According to the criminal complaint, the undercover agent and the C.I. departed Clarion County and arrived at the Walmart parking lot along with surveillance units. A short time later, Dent arrived in a black Jeep SUV. The black SUV pulled up on the passenger side of the undercover vehicle so the passenger sides of both vehicles were facing each other. The C.I. exited the undercover vehicle and handed Dent the money through the passenger side window and Dent provided the C.I. with a plastic baggie containing a crystalline substance. The C.I. then re-entered the undercover vehicle and immediately handed the plastic baggie of suspected methamphetamine to the narcotics agent. Upon arrival in Clarion County, the C.I. was searched for weapons, money, or contraband with negative results. Officers provided the suspected methamphetamine to Detective Peck for processing and laboratory analysis.

On April 19, 2022, the undercover agent communicated with Dent via electronic communications and arranged to purchase approximately two ounces of methamphetamine for $1,000.00 of official funds. The undercover agent and other officers met in a pre-determined location in Clarion County. Then, the undercover agent contacted Dent and the purchase location was changed to Walmart in Hermitage. The undercover agent and surveillance units departed Clarion County and arrived at Walmart. Dent and the undercover agent met and eventually Dent provided the agent with a crystalline substance, approximately two ounces, which he placed in the undercover vehicle in exchange for $1,000.00 of official funds. Surveillance and the undercover agent traveled back to Clarion County, where the methamphetamine was provided to Detective Peck for processing and laboratory analysis.

On August 17, 2022, an undercover agent communicated with Dent via electronic communications and arranged to purchase approximately two ounces of methamphetamine for $1,100.00 of official funds. The undercover agent and other officers met in a pre-determined location in Clarion County. The undercover agent contacted Dent, who informed the undercover agent that he was in town and had to go back to “the city” to get the two ounces. Agents and officers identified Dent, who was riding in a black Jeep bearing a New Jersey plate. Surveillance continued on the vehicle and it was determined that it was occupied by Dent and a second black male. Detective Peck verified Dent’s identity at the Kwik Fill gas station in Monroe Township, Clarion County, according to the criminal complaint.

Later that day, a felony traffic stop was conducted at mile marker 57.4 on Interstate 80 westbound. Dent was in the front passenger seat. He was taken into custody without incident. While searching Dent, officers found $940.00 in his left pocket and $20.00 in his right pocket. At the time of his arrest, Dent also had an active warrant out of Venango County for a failure to appear.

The driver, Eugene Thompkins, was also taken into custody without incident. Thompkins gave consent to a search the vehicle, in which a small amount of marijuana was found in the center console. It was later determined that Thompkins was wanted in Ohio.

Dent was arraigned on August 17 at 9:30 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

