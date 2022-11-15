Patricia L. Groves, 58, of Franklin, died peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, November 13, 2022.

Born October 9, 1964 in Franklin, she was the daughter of William M. and Shirley A. (Carter) Shaffer.

On September 7, 1985, Patty married Robert L. Groves Jr., he survives.

Patty was employed by the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #328 in Franklin.

She enjoyed the friends and time she spent there.

She was also a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary.

She enjoyed shopping at yard sales, fishing and time with her grandchildren.

Patty is survived by her husband, Robert L. Groves Jr. of Franklin. Three sons; Curt (Susan) Shaffer of Reno, Bobby (Kayla) Groves of Franklin, Shawn (Emily) Groves of Elizabethtown, KY, and two brothers, William (Kathy) Shaffer Jr. of Polk, Stephen (Kim) Shaffer of Greenwood, SC, nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

She is also survived by her mother in law, Dolores Groves of Oil City and one sister in law, DeeDee Kistler of Franklin, several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Patty was preceded in death by her parents, her father in law, Robert L. Groves Sr., and one nephew, Nicholas Dilley.

Friends of Patricia L. Groves will be received from 5:00-8:00, Thursday, November 17, 2022 and 10:00-12:00PM Friday, November 18, 2022 at Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home 312 W. Park Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00PM, Friday, November 18, 2022 in the funeral home chapel.

Private burial will follow.

In lieu of flowers, the Groves family asks that donations be made to the funeral home via the funeral home website to help with expenses.

To view or express condolences, please visit www.HuffChapel.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.