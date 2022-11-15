PennDOT Tips for Safe Winter Driving

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 is outlining the District preparedness for the coming winter season and reminding motorists of safe winter driving practices for their winter travels.

“Winter is coming,” said District Executive, Brian Allen, “and we’ll be ready. Our winter preparations are aimed at keeping our roadways passable and motorists safe. Our crews have been doing their part to get equipment and supplies ready.”

District 10, covering Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties, will have 163 plow trucks, 40 loaders, 10 graders, and 15 anti-icing trucks in service. There are 6,961 snow lane miles throughout the district including a combination of secondary roads and interstates.

On average, a snowplow route is 40 miles in length which can take multiple hours to complete depending on the traffic volume and weather.

New to the district this winter is the addition of Variable Speed Limit Signs (VSLs) at six locations on Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson Counties – the approaches to the Emlenton Bridge, North Fork Bridge, and Kyle Lake Bridge. These signs will be used to quickly reduce speed limits when visibility or roadway conditions call for lower speeds.

“When the speed limit is reduced, the electronic sign will show the lower speed limit and have flashing lights to provide notification to motorists,” said Assistant District Executive of Maintenance, Matt Burkett. “The signs were piloted last winter in Clearfield County and preliminary results show this is a good solution to slow traffic when needed and reduce the number of crashes.”

While reduced speed limits and vehicle restrictions can be implemented in low visibility situations on major roadways, motorists are reminded of six tips to be sure their visibility is maximized:

Clear all windows, hood, trunk, and roof of your vehicle before starting to drive in the snow. If snow or ice from a moving vehicle strikes another vehicle or pedestrian causing death or serious bodily injury, the vehicle’s driver could be fined.

Clear your headlights, taillights, and signals of snow, ice, and dirt. This helps other drivers see you and helps you see what is ahead.

Let the engine warm up before you start driving. It gives the defroster a chance to warm the windshield and melt any residual ice.

Use your windshield wipers to keep your windshield as clear as possible. Make sure your windshield washer reservoir is full, and you are using fluid that will not freeze.

Keep the defroster on to clear steamed windows. If you have a newer vehicle, your defroster may be part of your air conditioning system. Read your owner’s manual to learn how your vehicle’s defroster settings should be used.

Turn on your low beams, even during the daytime. Motorists are required to turn on their headlights anytime their windshield wipers are in continuous or intermittent use due to weather conditions. Daytime running lights are not enough. Motorists who do not comply with the law may face a fine.

Motorists also should prepare for winter by restocking their emergency kits with items such as non-perishable food, water, first-aid supplies, warm clothes, a blanket, a cell phone charger, and a small snow shovel. These kits should be tailored to any specific needs that may exist such as baby supplies, extra medication, and pet supplies.

For more information on safe winter travel, an emergency kit checklist, and information on PennDOT’s winter operations including a video, visit www.PennDOT.gov/winter. Additional winter driving and other highway safety information is available at www.PennDOT.gov/safety.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on major roadways at www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.