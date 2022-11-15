Police Seeking Information Regarding Criminal Mischief at Dollar General

 

Tuesday, November 15, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-Uy51BaCmwAHmSBpg (1)CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief.

According to a release issued on Monday, November 14, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the Dollar General on State Route 257 in Cranberry Township, Venango County, for a report of a criminal mischief around 12:29 p.m. on September 30.

Police say the store manager reported that on September 29, at approximately 7:25 p.m., an unknown adult female (pictured above) entered Dollar General with two unknown juvenile females.

While unsupervised, the two unknown juvenile females caused damage to multiple products and store property, then left the Dollar General with the unknown adult female, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Marvin at PSP Franklin at 814-676-6596.


