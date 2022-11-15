Police Seize Large Amount of Crystal Meth, Other Drugs at Shippenville Residence

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing over 75 counts of drug-related offenses after police seized a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia from her Shippenville residence.

Court documents indicate that Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 63-year-old Ovetta Corrine King, of Shippenville, on November 7, in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police received a phone call on November 3 from a State Parole Agent, who stated that he currently supervises a state parolee by the name of Ovetta C. King, who resides in Shippenville, Clarion County.

The agent stated that he did a home visit at King’s residence on November 3, and King was at there along with a known male and a known female.

When the agent made entry into the residence, he observed a plastic baggie of crystal methamphetamine lying in plain view on the couch, the complaint states.

King was then detained while the agent checked the residence for other occupants. The agent located the two known individuals in a back bedroom and observed a meth pipe lying in plain view on the bedroom dresser, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, King told the agent that she had approximately two ounces of marijuana in her purse and that she had been “earning money by selling drugs.”

Police arrived at King’s residence moments later, and located the three individuals seated in the kitchen. The officer explained the situation to all three of them and they agreed to a consent search of the residence, the complaint notes.

During a search of the residence, authorities seized two baggies of crystal methamphetamine, two glass vials containing crystal methamphetamine, seven baggies of marijuana, 88 pills of amphetamine/dextroamphetamine, 98 pills of Tramadol Hydrochloride, and 58 items of drug paraphernalia, including a scale, meth pipes, marijuana pipes, straws, and grinders (pill and marijuana), according to the complaint.

King was arraigned at 2:24 p.m. on Monday, November 7, on the following charges in front of Judge Quinn:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (four counts)

– Int Poss Contr Subst By Per Not Reg, Misdemeanor (four counts)

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (68 counts)

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, November 15, at 11:15 a.m. with Judge Quinn presiding.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.