Sophia Jo Wilson passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 13, 2022.

Sophia was born on November 13, 2022 at 12:23 a.m., at 7 lbs. 7oz. and 20 inches long.

Sophia went to be with our Lord at 8:05 a.m. the same day.

Sophia the daughter of Shelby Cielepak and Johnathan Wilson of Oil City, PA.

Sophia is survived by one sibling, Hannah, at home. God parents Brittany Cielepak and Devin Persing of Oil City; Aunt Reba Wood of Franklin, PA; Uncle Hayden Wilson of Oil City, PA and Aunt Jessica Wilson of Oil City, PA. Her paternal grandmother, Bridget Greenwood of Oil City, PA and paternal grandfather Allan Wilson of Titusville, PA. Maternal grandmother, Kelly Wilson of Oil City, PA and maternal grandfather Daniel Cielepak of Reno, PA.

Sophia gave us a lifetime of love during her short time on earth.

Visitation will be held Thursday (Nov. 17) from 1 – 3 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, with a funeral service immediately following at 3 p.m., officiated by Rev. Sam Wagner, associate pastor of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

There will be a luncheon at Benjamin’s Roadhouse on Liberty Street in Franklin, following the service on Thursday, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.

The Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep Foundation provided a volunteer photographer to record her short life with us.

In lieu of flowers, we would be pleased to have you support their mission to help other grieving parents through their remembrance photography at:

The Now I Lay Me Down to Sleep Foundation, 7800 S Elati St. #111, Littleton, CO 80162, (nowilaymedowntosleep.org), or your choice of a foundation/charity for Cleft Lip/Palate.

To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

