SPONSORED: Venango County Co-Op’s Large Christmas Auction Slated for Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Venango County Co-Op is hosting one of the largest Christmas auctions you will ever see on Friday, November 18th!
The auction will be held at Venango County Co-Op located in the former Sears building in the Cranberry Mall.
Doors open at 3:00 p.m. Come early to browse items and view box lots prior to the sale.
The auction begins at 5:00 p.m. with box lots, and the main auction follows immediately after.
A free roast beef dinner will be available to those who attend.
Bring your Christmas spirit and a vehicle capable of hauling all the items you want to purchase.
Whether you are a collector or just looking for unique decorations to add to your Christmas display, you don’t want to miss this auction.
A large number of items will be from the late Mario and Cheryl Pezzuti collection. If you knew Mario and Cheryl, you know they had a great eye for vintage and collectable items.
There will be a large selection of modern and vintage Christmas items including blown glass ornaments, hand-crafted and hand-painted ornaments imported from Poland, and ornaments and collectables created by Jim Shore and other popular artists. There are way too many items to list!
For a the full listing, check here: https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings.
If you collect blow moulds, this is the place to be. There are over 50 blow mould items just waiting to be added to your collection.
Not looking to add to your Christmas display? No problem. There will also be a large selection of vintage and collectable furniture including a 6-piece Heywood Wakefield bedroom set.
To see a full listing of items that will be available, visit https://www.auctionzip.com/Listings.
Terms: Bidder # with valid ID, paid for in full auction day, cash or PA check with valid ID, NO BUYER’S PREMIUM will be charged to any purchases, and sales tax will be charged unless tax exempt.
The auction is indoors, food and seating will be available.
Auctioneer:
Kevin Neal AU006046
814-275-2087
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.