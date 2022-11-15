Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Forest County Probation Officer

Forest County Probation Department

The Forest County Probation Department is now accepting applications for two full-time Probation Officers.

Applicants MUST have a Bachelor’s Degree with 18 credit hours in either Behavioral or Social Sciences.

Send resume to:

Forest County Probation Department, ATTENTION MARK E. RHOADS, CHIEF

526 Elm Street, Box 8

Tionesta, PA 16353

on or before December 10, 2022.

EOE





Part-Time Clerk Typist II

Clarion County Sheriff’s Office

The Clarion County Sheriff’s Office currently has an opening for a Part-Time Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Part-Time, Teamsters Union Position

DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Department

PAY GRADE: $12.80/hour starting

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Thursday, November 03, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This position performs various administrative and clerical tasks to support the Sheriff’s Department. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. Position handles sensitive information requiring strict confidentiality. Assignments are varied in nature and are carried out in accordance with standard clerical practices, procedures, and precedents, general work instructions, and any applicable legal standards or regulations.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Intake Caseworker Supervisor

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for an Intake Casework Supervisor.

POSITION: Intake Casework Supervisor- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $35,568.40-$46,185.00

POSTING DATE: Thursday, November 3, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two years of professional experience in public or private social work and a bachelor’s degree with major course work in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; OR any equivalent combination of experience and, education which includes 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and a copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is professional social service work of a supervisory nature. Employees in this class supervise the provision of case management services to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged, and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county social service workers, but the worker will also carry a caseload. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports and results attained.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Supervision Exercised; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Judicial Administrative Assistant

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for a Judicial Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Judicial Administrative Assistant- Full-Time, 35 hours per week

DEPARTMENT: Magisterial District Judge

PAY GRADE: $14.00/hour starting rate

NUMBER OF POSITIONS AVAILABLE: One (1)

POSTING DATE: Thursday, November 03, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To maintain and coordinate all phases of the clerical/secretarial and bookkeeping duties of the Magisterial District Judge’s Office.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Food Delivery Service

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers Full Time & Part Time for Ford City Commissary.

Responsibilities include preparing and/or delivering meals to the Armstrong Co Jail, Indiana, & Clarion Counties.

Competitive wages are offered

Sign-on bonuses after 30 and 90 days worked

Paid Holidays and vacation

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or in person at 105 Valley View Dr, Ford City, PA 16226. Call 724-763-8608 to arrange an interview.

EOE/AA Compliant.





Food Delivery Driver

The Nutrition Group

The Nutrition Group is now hiring Meal Delivery Drivers.

Are you a morning person and looking for the perfect part-time job? Are you looking to supplement your income? The Nutrition Group is looking for Home Meal Delivery Drivers for morning shifts.

They are seeking motivated drivers to pick up and deliver meals to seniors at their homes from the Clarion & Rimersburg senior centers areas.

Wages are based on driving routes, Monday-Thursdays only, no weekend hours!

Sign on Bonus after 30 and 90 days worked

Paid Holidays and Vacation

Apply at www.tngcareers.com or Call 724-763-8608.





School Guidance Counselor

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District currently has and opening for a School Guidance Counselor.

Immediate opening for a full-time permanent position. Certification in School Counseling is required.

Send letter of interest, current resume, Act 34, Act 151, and FBI fingerprint clearances, and two letters of recommendation to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. The deadline for applications is Friday, November 18, or until the position is filled.





Transportation Security Officers

Transportation Security Administration

TSA is hiring Transportation Security Officers at Dubois-Jefferson County Airport.

They’re offering a very generous $1,000* SIGN-ON BONUS!

These part-time positions start at $16.90 per hour.

Positions include excellent federal medical, dental and retirement plans, as well as other benefits

Also included is paid on-the-job training, weekend and holiday pay, and even a potential pay raise after just six months

Apply online at https://jobs.tsa.gov/search/jobs?hiringpath%5Bpublic%5D=public&keyword=TSO&location=duj&op=Filter&utm_source=explore-jefferson-pa&utm_medium=jobboard&utm_campaign=tso_duj&utm_content=duj_jobpost





ATA Drivers

Area Transportation Authority

The Area Transportation Authority currently has openings for Drivers.

ATA is hiring!

Full-time, Part-time, and Casual/Back Up Drivers needed in the Clarion area.

Starting Rate – $15.00/hour

Immediate Openings – Full and Part-time Available

Flexible Hours

Health Insurance

Reimbursable CDL License Cost

Paid Training

Opportunity for Paid Time Off

School Bus Drivers Welcome – Evening, Weekends, and Summers

If you enjoy driving, interacting with people, and working on your own, ATA would love to talk with you about employment opportunities.

Please call ATA at (814) 965-1236 to request an employment application or apply online at www.rideata.com. Completed applications and resumes may be mailed to the address listed below or emailed to [email protected]

Area Transportation Authority

44 Transportation Center

Johnsonburg PA 15845

Resumes will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Area Transportation Authority is actively seeking minority and/or female applicants and is an Equal Opportunity Employer.





9-1-1 Telecommunicator I

Clarion County Department of Public Safety

Clarion County Department of Public Safety currently has an opening for a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator I.

POSITION: 9-1-1 Telecommunicator I, Non- Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Department of Public Safety, Shippenville, PA

PAY GRADE: Starting rate, $14.00 per hour

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, October 28, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

MINIMUM EDUCATION AND EXPERIENCE:

High School Diploma or GED

Must be 18 years of age at time of certification to position (PEMA Requirement)

GENERAL DEFINITION:

This is specialized, highly technical work. The telecommunications Officer (TCO-1) receives and processes public safety requests from citizens or other emergency response agencies. Once a request is received, the telecommunicator must interrogate, prioritize, and dispatch appropriate public safety agencies (Police, Fire, EMS and HazMat). Work is often completed under extremely stressful situations. All work must be completed accurately and rapidly, no matter what the situation is. The position requires strict adherence to confidentiality

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Supervision; Physical Requirements; Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; and Education and Training Required for Certification; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker I-Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18.00/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, October 28, 2022.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provides services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker I – Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker I- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker I- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children and Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, October 28, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker II-Ongoing

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker II- Ongoing.

POSITION: Caseworker II- Ongoing- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $20/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, October 28, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem-solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and helping to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

For specific details related to this job including Examples of Duties/ Responsibilities; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker II-Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker II- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker II- Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $20/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Friday, October 28, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, November 11, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Local CDL Truck Driver

UFP Parker

UFP Parker is currently looking for a Local CDL Truck Driver.

Are you tired of being on the road? Missing time at home with your family? With this position, you will be able to enjoy being home every night. Benefits and raise review are at 60 days.

Requirements for this position:

Must be 21 years of age

Minimum 12th grade basic education completed

Minimum 1 year of experience driving a commercial vehicle in excess of 26,000 lbs. Preferable 3 to 5 years of experience driving a commercial vehicle

Working knowledge of vehicle parts, and how to handle minor repairs to ensure equipment is in proper operating conditions

Required to have a valid Class A Commercial Drivers License

Successful completion of forklift driver licensing process

Working at UFP Parker, you’ll find coworkers who treat you like family—people who have your best interests at heart and will make your career goals a priority. They value safety and training, and full-time employees are eligible for a comprehensive benefits package as well as profit-sharing bonuses and other perks.

Currently, there are also open positions on both Day and Afternoon shifts including General Labor, Industrial Assembler, Pallet Line, and Maintenance Mechanic. Positions are available for people with multiple skill levels. Both shifts provide competitive wages, and most positions have a production bonus. Afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential! Medical, dental and vision insurance, 401k, profit sharing, stock buy in options, and 9 paid holidays are just a few of the many benefits offered to our full-time employees.

If you are interested in seeing where your future with UFP Parker, LLC can lead, you can apply online at WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.





All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Offers Multiple Positions

All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

Administrative Assistant

Monday through Friday

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

$14.00 per hour

WE PAY WEEKLY!

Duties (But not limited to):

– Attend to lobby visitors and directs them to staff

– Completes and updates data entry in the appropriate spreadsheets

– Writes requisition orders for office supplies

– Assists building managers with issuing room keys to staff

– Maintains logs accurately and secures keys as needed

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have a valid PA Driver’s License

– Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality

Warehouse Receiving Position:

Monday through Friday

7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

$14.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

– Unload incoming trucks and assist in checking in product

– Marking and labeling stock items

– Sort items according to organization standards

– Maintain a clean/safe workspace

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have a valid PA driver’s license

– Must be able to lift up to 50 lbs.

– Prior warehouse experience preferred

Manufacturing Associate:

Monday through Friday

7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$10.00 to $13.00 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

– Assemble products or parts and send them to the next step.

– Sort products.

– Inspect and select finished products.

– Responsible for knowledge and operation of handheld grinders.

– Stack sheets of metal upon completion of grinding.

– Prior grinding experience preferred.

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must be reliable

– Must have steel-toed boots

– Must be able to lift, bend, stand, push/pull for the duration of an eight-hour shift

One Month Temp Assignment

Department Clerk

Monday through Friday

8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m.

$10.81 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

– Answer phones, take messages and transfer calls as needed.

– Type letters and documents.

– Organize and File documents.

– Attend staff meetings.

– Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have basic computer skills

Part-time Office Assistant

20 hours a week

$12.00 per hour

Franklin location

Duties (But not limited to):

– Answering phones, as well as welcoming and assisting patients and visitors.

– Scheduling and confirming appointments.

– Obtaining and updating patients’ personal and health information.

– Creating and maintaining electronic health records.

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have basic computer skills

– Must have good customer service skills

Maintenance Technician

Located in Marienville, PA 16239

$19.00 to $21.21 per hour

Duties (But not limited to):

– Electrical skills

– Welding skills

– Understanding of industrial hydraulic, pneumatic systems and pumps.

– Good working knowledge of belts, pulleys sprocket drive systems.

– Working knowledge of safety practices common to the industry including LOTO (OSHA Lockout/ Tagout program) – Arc flash is an added advantage.

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have a good safety record and a positive can-do attitude

– Must be reliable

– Must be able to work independently

– Must be able to work nights or weekends

Assembly

Monday through Friday

7:00 a.m to 3:30 p.m

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

– Be able to use multiple small hand tools

– Maintain appropriate records and reports

– Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs

Industrial Painter

3:30 p.m to 12:00 a.m., Monday through Friday

10:30 p.m to 7:00 a.m., Sunday through Thursday

WE PAY WEEKLY!!!

Duties (But not limited to):

– Read work orders- analyze required paint operations

– Perform hand spray techniques over a lengthy time span

– Examine products or work to verify conformance to specifications

Requirements:

– High school diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs.

– Steel toe/ composite toe shoes

Bundler – Meadville

Monday through Thursday

6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

*some Fridays as needed for overtime, would be eight hours

Pay Rate: $12.50 to $13.50 per hour

Non-Exempt

– Light forklift driving

– Packaging bundles of pipe

– use of banding and crimping to band pipes together

Requirements:

– High School Diploma or equivalent

– Must be able to pass pre-employment screening

– Must have steel-toed shoes

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders– Marienville, Titusville, and Endeavor

1st and 2nd Shifts

Non-exempt

$15.00 per hour

Job Requirements:

– Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for the duration of the shift

– Must pass pre-employment screening

– Must have steel-toed boots

– Must have general mathematical skills

– Must abide by all safety protocols

– Understand lockout protocols

– Must be able to work with a team

– Duties (but not limited to):

– Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

– Count pieces in stacks

– Tag bundles

– Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

– Clean machines when they are down

– Maintain clean workspaces

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Delivery Driver

Kerle Tire

Kerle Tire is seeking hard-working, motivated individuals to serve as a Delivery Driver at their facility in Clarion, PA.

Kerle Tire is a family-owned business with a dedicated workforce delivering top-notch service to its customers.

Kerle Tire offers a full benefits package complete with 100% employer-paid medical, including family coverage. Additional benefits include a 401k with a company match and paid leave time. Starting pay rate is dependent on experience/qualifications.

A DOT physical card with a clean driving record is required. CDL license is preferred but is not required.

To apply, please send your resume to [email protected] or mail it to Kerle Tire, 1283 Mays Road, Clarion PA 16214.





YMCA Hiring Multiple Positions

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring. Find a career that makes a difference in your community.

CHILD CARE INFANT/TODDLER ROOM ASSISTANT TEACHER

Make a difference in the life of a child as a YMCA Infant/Toddler Assistant Teacher. The YMCA is hiring TWO part-time Assistant Teachers for the Infant/Toddler Rooms at the YMCA Younger Years Child Care Center located inside the Clarion County YMCA.

Position requires experience with infants/young children, a caring/nurturing personality, ability to work well with others, reliable work record, and flexible schedule and hours.

The position is part-time, approximately 28 hours a week with potential for advancement with exemplary work history. Benefits include free YMCA Adult Membership and paid retirement plan after two years of work.

To apply, send resume and YMCA application to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or email to [email protected] Job will be listed until the positions are filled.

SPORT MANAGEMENT, NUTRITION & FITNESS, HEALTH AND WELLNESS INTERN OPPORTUNITIES

Internships are at Clarion County YMCA in areas of Nutrition & Fitness, Sport Management, Health and Wellness, Public Health. Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214 or [email protected]

LEADERS IN TRAINING VOLUNTEER PROGRAM

Leaders in Training – a youth volunteer program where one can learn elements of leadership, communication and organizational skills in a real world setting. Led by professional staff at the YMCA. For ages 12 and up. Program interest areas include health and wellness, aquatics and sports programs. Contact Jesse Kelley, YMCA Branch Director, at [email protected]

CHILD WATCH STAFF

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring an evening Child Watch Caregiver to provide care to individuals with children who utilize the YMCA facility.

We are seeking positive role models to provide engaging, safe supervision and guidance for children in the child watch facility.

Minimum Requirements:

You are at least 18 years old

You have experience working with children

You have or commit to obtain CPR, Basic First Aid/First Aid, criminal History, Child Abuse, FBI and other state mandated clearances and certifications

You have reliable transportation

You want to have fun and inspire creativity at work!

To apply, fill out an official YMCA Application (www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources) and drop off or mail to Michelle Miller, Director of Child Care, Clarion County YMCA, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214

BUILDING SUPERVISOR – Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a responsible individual to supervise the YMCA building in the evenings and weekends. The perfect candidate will be friendly and courteous, while able to address the needs and questions of those utilizing the facility. Benefits include a YMCA Membership for employees working more than 20 hours per week, retirement plan after two years, and a family friendly atmosphere. Applications may be submitted to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] Application deadline: accepting applications immediately until position is filled.

LIFEGUARDS/SWIM INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA

The YMCA is seeking Lifeguards and Swim Instructors to work at the Clarion County YMCA. Current lifeguard certification, CPR and First Aid are required. Position is open to ages 16+.

For more information, please contact Katie Roth, Program and Aquatics Director, at the Clarion County YMCA at [email protected] Applications are available online at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

GROUP EXERCISE INSTRUCTORS – Clarion County YMCA & Oil City YMCA

The YMCA is hiring fresh new faces to teach Group Exercise Classes at our Oil City and Clarion branches. Classes are based on experience and instructor interest. Class times are flexible.

To apply in Oil City, contact Wellness Director, Emma Davis by email at [email protected] To apply in Clarion, contact Branch Director, Jesse Kelley by email at [email protected]

YMCA SPORTS ASSISTANT

YMCA has immediate opening for a Sports Assistant. Position reports to Sports Director and assists the Director in running various sports programs for youth and adults. Position works 2-3 days per week, some evenings and predominantly Saturday mornings, averaging 10-12 hours per week. Position is open until filled.

Please send application to Jesse Kelley, Branch Director at [email protected] or apply in person at the YMCA. Questions may be directed to Jesse Kelley at [email protected] or by calling 814-764-3400.

Applications available at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources or apply in person at the YMCA.

Printable applications are available HERE.





Multiple Positions with the County of Venango

County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has openings for Several Positions.

These positions include:

Accountant- Human Services Fiscal Department

Outreach Case Consultant

Family Case Consultant

Computer Software Application Specialist

Crisis Investigation Specialist

Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County CYFS Ongoing

Service Coordination Supervisor- Venango County Substance Abuse

ACCOUNTANT- HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL DEPARTMENT

SEIU Pay Grade 12

$12.01/hr

Provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for Venango County to include monthly reconciliations and analysis to support financial statements.

Required Qualifications:

Associates degree that includes 12 credits in accounting from an accredited college or university with one year of

experience in maintaining and reviewing fiscal records; or a high school diploma and three years of work involving the

maintenance of fiscal/financial records including two years of responsible work involving the application of

accounting, budgets, financial statements or fiscal principles and practices. Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel,

Outlook and Word; or any acceptable combination of experience/training. A valid PA driver’s license is also required.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

OUTREACH CASE CONSULTANT- Venango County CYFS

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

Human Services Pay Grade One

$33,009.60/yr

This professional social services position is assigned to the Outreach Program Unit. This Case Consultant will provide a wide array of cross-agency services to students and their families in a variety of settings including the school and the home. Responsibilities while acting as an Outreach Case Consultant include addressing all truancy complaints, managing referrals to other community programs designed to decrease or ameliorate truant behavior, and assisting the county school districts and magisterial judges with recommendations for the disposition of these truancy cases. Employment of service coordination skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures.

Required Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in social welfare field and 3 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree majoring in social welfare and 1 year of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in social welfare and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of an accredited Casework Intern Program; or successful completion of a 6-month probationary period as a Service Coordinator I.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/25/2022

FAMILY CASE CONSULTANT- Venango County CYFS ONGOING

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

$34,840.00/yr

Provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies.

Required Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 3 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 1 year of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree and successful completion of an accredited Casework Intern Program.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/25/2022

COMPUTER SOFTWARE APPLICATION SPECIALIST- Venango County MIS

NEHR Pay Grade 7

$34,595.39/yr

Provide computer hardware/software support and training to Venango County Human Services employees that will provide the most efficient methods of processing data.

Required Qualifications:

Education/Training:

High school diploma or GED required. Bachelor’s degree in computer science, information science, business administration, network administration, or related field preferred.

Work Experience:

A minimum of two years’ working experience that involves computer application installation and troubleshooting, network administration, computer hardware maintenance, or other related computer related responsibilities.

Knowledge or experience within the social welfare fields will also be helpful in this position.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

CRISIS INVESTIGATION SPECIALIST- Venango County PIC Unit

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

$36,753.60/yr

Perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services, Older Adults, Mental Health and Substance Abuse as well as crisis intervention for Mental Health. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children and adults through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

Required Qualifications:

Associate’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 4 years of professional casework or human service experience; or bachelor’s degree majoring in the social welfare field and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or bachelor’s degree in an unrelated field with at least 12 credits in social welfare and 3 years of professional casework or human service experience.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

SERVICE COORDINATION SUPERVISOR- Venango County CYFS Ongoing

EXTERNAL POSTING

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

$45,177.60 /yr

To supervise the provision of services coordination to children, youth and families, people who are mentally disabled, people who are physically challenged and others to assist them in attaining a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Work involves responsibility for supervising and training a small group of professional county service coordinators. Work includes responsibility for assigning and reviewing the work of the service coordinators. Supervision may also be exercised over paraprofessional human service workers. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies and procedures, but employees are expected to exercise considerable initiative and independent judgment in achieving objectives. Work is reviewed by a professional or administrative supervisor through conferences, reports, and results attained.

Required Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in the social welfare field and 4 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Bachelor’s degree in unrelated field that includes at least 12 credits in social welfare and 5 years of professional casework or human service experience; or Master’s degree in social welfare and 2 years of professional casework or human service experience; or 3 years of experience as a Venango County Service Coordinator.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

SERVICE COORDINATION SUPERVISOR- Venango County Substance Abuse

FULL-TIME, 80 HRS/PAY

$45,177.60/yr

Supervise an assigned group of service coordinators providing training and oversight. Coordinates individuals’ services and assures compliance with all applicable policies, procedures and methods used within the Agency.

Required Qualifications:

A Master’s Degree or above from an accredited college with a major in medicine, chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing (with a clinical specialty in administration or the human services) or other related field and 2 years of clinical experience in a health or human service agency which includes 1 year of working directly with the chemically dependent; or a Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college with a major in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing (with a clinical specialty in administration or the human services) or other related field and 3 years of clinical experience in a health or human service agency which includes 1 year of working directly with the chemically dependent person; or an Associate Degree from an accredited college with a major in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing (with a clinical specialty in administration or the human services) or other related field and 4 years of clinical experience in a health or human service agency which includes 1 year of working directly with the chemically dependent person; or full certification as an addictions counselor by a statewide certification body which is a member of a National certification body or certification by another state government’s substance abuse counseling certification board and 3 years of clinical experience in a health or human service agency which includes 1 year of working directly with the chemically dependent person. The individual shall also complete a Department approved core curriculum training.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/28/2022

Apply Today!

Online by visiting: www.co.venango.pa.us/288/job-application-process, in-person by visiting the Venango County Human Resources Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323, by fax (814-432-9554), or e-mail at [email protected] You can also contact Venango County Human Resources at 814-432-9556.

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Direct Care Personnel

New Light, Inc.

New Light, Inc. is now accepting applications for Direct Care Personnel.

Are you a compassionate person looking for a great career opportunity?

This position will provide support for intellectually/developmentally disabled individuals in a community-based residential program.

Competitive hourly wages ($12-$14/hr.)

Restraint/restriction free agency

Weekends are a must!

Benefits package available!

Open availability is greatly appreciated!

Paid vacation!

Opportunity for advancement in the company!

CNAs needed!

All interested individuals may contact the HR Dept. at New Light, Inc., PO Box 761, Clarion, PA 16214, or call 814-226-6444 x103 or email [email protected]

Pre-employment criminal background checks must be free of any serious offenses.

New Light, Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.





Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach & Special Education Paraprofessional

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has openings for both a Varsity Cheerleading Head Coach and a Special Education Paraprofessional.

These positions are available immediately.

Interested applicants should send a letter of interest, current clearances, and three letters of reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until position is filled





Assistant to the Business Manager

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center is looking for a dynamic individual who is looking to expand their career and leadership skills by establishing a positive and supportive environment to assist the Keystone SMILES CLC Business Manager located in Knox, PA.

Visit their website: www.keystonesmiles.org to learn more about their organization.

Position currently open:

Keystone SMILES Community Learning Center, (CLC) is a nonprofit whose mission is to support individuals, schools, and other non-profits providing programs supported by grants and donations. Their agency provides service opportunities, academic support, safe havens, early childhood education, and skill trades programs. SMILES is an acronym for “Service Making an Impact through Learning Experiences with Students,” (students of all ages). 28 years. Keystone SMILES CLC supports 21 PT and FT employees and up to 140 AmeriCorps members yearly.

Benefits included after the probation period:

Individual Healthcare

Matching Retirement Opportunity

Paid leave and holidays

Occasional extended holiday breaks

Flexible Schedule

Requirements:

Skills in accounting, payroll, taxes, budgets, insurance and contracts

Microsoft Office Suite and Google formats experience

Skilled and experienced in QuickBooks Pro

Preferred experience working in some capacity with schools, businesses, and or nonprofits

Associates or certification in areas of human resources or fiscal curriculums

Preference is a 4-year degree in business or accounting

Responsibilities to assist the Business Manager will include but are not limited to:

To efficiently organize and control the ongoing management of estimated costs from original estimate through final actualized estimate

To pull financial reports for tracking costs on jobs for grant and report periods

Accounts payable/receivable, HR, insurance, payroll, and taxes

Collect and maintain files/documents required to support personnel expenses and monitoring

Assist personnel in operations that require fiscal accounting, oversight, billing, and purchasing needs

Assist with the creation, development, and production of reports to ensure accurate financial information for operations and administrative requirements

Work with the Executive Director and program coordinators to analyze capacity to take on new initiatives and projects

Assist with grant writing and budget proposals

Base Pay $39,800 – Salary offer increases with education and/or work experience.

Application Requirements

Letter of Introduction and Reason for Interest Resume 2 References 1) work

1) service or volunteer related reference.

For more information and to apply, follow this link: https://smileshr.bamboohr.com/careers/105





Openings at Wagner Tarps; Earn Weekly Bonuses

Wagner Tarps

Wagner Tarps, provider of durable, high-quality custom-made vinyl and mesh tarps for the trucking industry for over 25 years has immediate full-time openings at their Brookville facility.

NO EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, Wagner tarps will pay you to learn the trade!!

Positions are Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On-the-job training, no experience is necessary, you will be trained to manufacture and install custom tarps.

The positions include a WEEKLY BONUS PROGRAM. Earn up to an extra $130 a week just for showing up to work!!

The positions also include paid holidays, paid vacation, paid uniforms, matched retirement, and a Christmas bonus.

Apply in person at:

244 Industrial Park Road

Brookville, PA





Multiple Full & Part-Time Positions at Cousin Basils

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar

Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar, in Clarington, is currently hiring cooks, dishwashers, hosts, and hostesses.

The restaurant is offering $11.00 to $15.00 per hour based on experience and position. Health insurance is also provided.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 10638 PA-36, Clarington, PA 15828. The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]





Deer Creek Winery Hiring

Deer Creek Winery

Deer Creek Winery is currently hiring at their Shippenville location!

They are looking for motivated, self-starting employees. Join the amazing team at Deer Creek Winery!!!

Full-Time Sales- Shift Lead

Full-Time and Part-Time Kitchen

***Weekend availability is a requirement for the above positions.

If interested in either of these positions, please email [email protected] or call 814-354-7392.





Multiple Positions at Brookville Equipment

Brookville Equipment Corporation

Brookville Equipment Corporation is currently hiring for multiple positions.

Positions Include:

Accountant

Welder

Mechanical Engineer

Electrical Assembler

Paint/Body Mechanic

Brookville Equipment offers competitive wages and a great benefits package.

For information on these positions and others available at Brookville Equipment use the link below.

https://www.indeed.com/cmp/Brookville-Equipment-Corporation?from=mobviewjob&tk=1gf3vrlg9irl3800&fromjk=054d375cbcd75e78&attributionid=mobvjcmp





Accountant

County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has and opening for an Accountant.

IN-HOUSE BID NOTICE

PSSU/SEIU BARGAINING UNIT

10/12/22

POSITION: ACCOUNTANT- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: HUMAN SERVICES FISCAL- Human Services Complex, Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: SEIU Pay Grade Twelve- Starting rate: $12.01/hr.

DEFINITION

To provide accounting services relative to the financial reporting for County to include monthly reconciliations and analysis to support financial statements.

SUPERVISION EXERCISED

None

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Receives instruction and supervision from Supervisor, Fiscal Officers and Fiscal Director in regard to daily work duties.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Provides financial management for agency or departments as assigned Accurately and efficiently accounts for the system’s fixed asset ledgers to include preparing an annual inventory of all capital assets Within the MUNIS system purchase order module, reviews requisitions for coding accuracy, converts to a purchase order Reconciles the open accounts payable to the general ledger account Assists in the preparation of the County’s annual operating and capital budget as required Assists with input, financial analysis, special projects, and surveys as required to assist the fiscal officer Assists in collecting or receiving monies due department and maintaining accurate related records of such collections Prepares journal entries as directed to ensure accurate financial reporting Reviews, verifies, and codes provider and vendor invoices for processing Maintains and reconciles petty cash as assigned Maintains and reconciles detailed financial data on grant/funding sources as assigned Maintains payroll records to include allocation spreadsheets updated as needed Provides routine financial assistance to program staff and fiscal officers Maintains data bases on children being placed in out-of-home care to include filing for and tracking payments from Domestic Relations Maintains financial data on children being placed in out-of-home care Maintains data bases for department use and preforms data entry into Client Tracking system and child welfare management information system Creates and/or maintains statistical data needed to complete reports and financial statements to assist fiscal officer As applicable, ensures eligibility for SSI, Medical Assistance, IV-E, TANF, and other benefits As applicable prepares clients tax returns for review to the Fiscal Director Works with the fiscal officer on data entry, processing and preparing liabilities thresholds of payments

OTHER DUTIES OF JOB

Attends meetings, staffing, training and seminars as required Provides direction to fiscal technician staff Delivers mails to Courthouse or other County offices; occasionally performs errands as needed to carry out essential job duties Performs other job-related duties as required

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential function of job Must possess effective communication skills Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility and the ability to work effectively with co-workers and staff Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to County and Agency fiscal information and records Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and computerized accounting systems and software Must possess the knowledge of and the ability to practice generally accepted accounting procedures and principles Must possess the ability to provide sound direction and advice to others in regard to financial practices, procedures and operations Must possess the ability to analyze financial information and make appropriate recommendations regarding capital projects, expenditures and other financial matters Must possess knowledge of current laws and regulations regarding accounting and expenditures they relate to Agency or department Must possess the ability to prepare accounting and financial statements and reports accurately and within required time period

QUALIFICATIONS

Associate degree that includes 12 credits in accounting from an accredited college or university with one year of experience in maintaining and reviewing fiscal records; or a high school diploma and three years of work involving the maintenance of fiscal/financial records including two years of responsible work involving the application of accounting, budgets, financial statements or fiscal principles and practices. Working knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Outlook and Word; or any acceptable combination of experience/training. A valid PA driver’s license is also required.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. Clearances currently possessed that are less than 4 years old will be accepted until new clearances are available. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

Must successfully complete pre-employment drug screening.

HOW TO APPLY

All interested, qualified county employees should contact Human Resources at 814-432-9556. An internal job posting/bid application is required. Qualified applicants must pass an interview.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 10/20/2022

VENANGO COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.

**DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE**

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT 814-432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Full-time Mechanic

Snyder’s Auto Body

Snyder’s Auto Body in Tylersburg, PA, is currently hiring a Full-time Mechanic.

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. Snyder’s is also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday work schedule

Holiday and vacation pay

Paid employee health insurance with prescription plan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.





Non-CDL Drivers

Heeter Lumber

Heeter Lumber currently has openings for Non-CDL Drivers at their Knox location.

This position starts immediately. Primary duties are to load and deliver customer orders including lumber and building materials, as well as assist with sales inside the store.

Stop in for an application or apply on Indeed.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Loading customer orders

Operating forklift loader

Preparing customer custom-cut orders

Collecting and verify delivery instructions

Driving truck to the designated job site for unloading

Registering transactions involving the sale of and/or return of merchandise

Assisting with pricing, stocking, marking, bagging of merchandise and physical inventory counts as needed

Skills:

Valid Drivers License

Salary Range: Up to $16.00 based on experience.





Full-Time Custodial Position

Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Full-Time Custodian.

This position is available immediately at the Keystone School District.

Interested candidates should send a Letter of Interest, Current Act 34, 151, 168 and FBI Clearances, and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mr. Michael McCormick

Acting Superintendent

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: October 21, 2022 or until position is filled.





Mental Health Workers

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas I is Hiring Mental Health Workers to work directly with adolescents at their residential mental health program, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

Mental Health Workers needed! To apply, text MHW1 to 412-912-2012

Wage: From $16.84 an hour – $23.87 an hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in our Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Shift: Days and Evenings

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Flexible spending accounts

Basic life and short-term disability insurance

403(b) savings plan

Life assistance program (LAP)

Tuition assistance program

Paid time off (PTO) * Paid holidays * Paid training

Advancement opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner

Observe client behavior and intervene appropriately, as dictated by policy and individual client treatment plan

Document client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress

Report significant client changes in behavior, attitude, and/or physical condition to appropriate personnel while consistently evaluating client behavioral and emotional issues

Collaborate with the Educational team and client’s Mental Health Therapist to implement the individualized treatment plan

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc

Facilitate and document various psycho-educational groups via standardized curricula

Conduct scheduled and random head counts to provide effective people security

Support the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrate appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Hiring Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program required; degree in an area of human services preferred

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, Abraxas is dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything they do centers around people. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

You can also give them a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

A complete list of openings, including this one, can be found at https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html.

*Ask us how you can earn up to an additional $15,000 per year.





Treatment Supervisor

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas I is currently hiring a Treatment Supervisor at their residential facility, located in the heart of the Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania.

In this role, you will direct activities of a treatment unit and provide supervision of staff. Through leadership and direction, your team will provide the best treatment possible for adolescents and BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

To Apply: Text TS to 412-912-2012

Salary Starts At: $45,000 Annually (May increase with education/experience)

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: BOTH Days (7am-3pm) and Evenings (3pm-11pm)

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Flexible spending accounts

Basic life and short-term disability insurance

403(b) savings plan

Life assistance program (LAP)

Tuition assistance program

Paid time off (PTO) * Paid holidays * Paid training

Advancement opportunities

Treatment Supervisor Responsibilities Include, but are not limited to:

Establishing and maintaining employee shift scheduling

Providing oversight of systems to organize and monitor work activities

Completing new employee on-the-job orientation

Conducting effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees

Scheduling employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Providing ongoing effective supervision to unit employees

Ensuring that the operation of the daily milieu is effective to promote a healthy environment to support change

Supporting their mission statement and key principles of quality services

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in human services field and one-year experience in residential treatment are preferred; OR

Associate’s degree or (sixty) 60 credit hours from an accredited college/university and three (3) years’ work experience with children

Supervisory experience also preferred

Ability to self-start, work independently and adhere to timelines on a consistent basis with a minimum of assistance and supervision

Ability to participate and maintain Safe Crisis Management (SCM) certification

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Driver’s License

Physical exam that includes TB and drug testing

Criminal clearances (State Police, FBI and State Child Abuse Clearances)

Satisfactory completion of background screening and applicable pre-employment checks, including but not limited to employment and/or personal reference and driving records

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, Abraxas is dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything they do centers around people. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

You can also give them a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

A complete list of openings, including this one, can be found at https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html.

*Ask us how you can earn up to an additional $15,000 per year.





Mental Health Aide- Evenings

Abraxas Youth & Family Services

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is calling all Behavioral Health Technicians, Community Care Workers, Intervention Specialists.

Abraxas I is hiring Mental Health Aides to work directly with adolescents at their residential facility, located in the heart of Allegheny National Forest, near Marienville, Pennsylvania. In this role, you will supervise and interact with clients in the mental health program, teach activities of daily living and responsible life skills, and support the treatment team while helping BUILD BETTER FUTURES.

The minimum starting rate is $15.00 per hour!

Earn up to an additional $15,000.00 a year by participating in their Workforce Development Training Program for their students.*

To Apply: Text MH to 412-912-2012

Salary: $15.00 per hour – $18.54 per hour

Bonus: $5,000 Sign On Bonus

Shift: Evening (3 pm to 11 pm)

About Abraxas:

Abraxas Youth & Family Services is a national nonprofit human services provider dedicated to Building Better Futures for at-risk youth, adults, and families. Their diversified array of services includes alternative education, outpatient counseling, in-home services, shelter, detention, residential treatment and re-entry/transition services.

Since 1973, Abraxas team members have positively impacted the lives of those they serve and the communities in which they live.

Benefits & Perks:

Abraxas provides a competitive and comprehensive benefits program that offers the protection, peace of mind and flexibility designed to support you – both at home and at work.

Medical, dental, and vision insurance

Flexible spending accounts

Basic life and short-term disability insurance

403(b) savings plan

Life assistance program (LAP)

Tuition assistance program

Paid time off (PTO) * Paid holidays * Paid training

Advancement opportunities

In this role, you will:

Provide direct supervision, leadership, and serve as a role model to clients while interacting in a therapeutic and meaningful manner

Document client treatment interventions, behavior, and progress

Assist Mental Health Workers in their collaboration with the Educational team and the client’s Mental Health Therapist to implement the individualized treatment plan

Implement the daily activity schedule and structure and coordinate client activities, such as Family Night, Structured Recreation, etc

Conduct head counts to provide effective people security

Conduct outside building security checks when working on the overnight shift

Hiring Requirements:

High school diploma or GED

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Must be 21 years of age or older

Must be able to pass physical and pre-employment drug/alcohol screening

Must pass criminal background check investigation

Flexibility to work overtime as required

Why Should You Consider Abraxas?

At Abraxas, they celebrate the richness of their diverse employees and the communities they serve. They are actively committed to building a culture of awareness and belonging, as they strive to ensure they are a welcoming, inclusive, and culturally competent organization.

As they work to make a difference in people’s lives, Abraxas is dedicated to respect, equity, and the engagement of those they serve and their employees.

As a provider of trauma-informed care, they firmly believe in recovery and that their clients can lead fulfilling and meaningful lives, and they consider it an honor and a privilege to assist them in their journey.

Whether you’re looking to begin a rewarding career or you’re a seasoned professional wanting a new challenge, Abraxas has a place for you and opportunities for development at all levels.

At Abraxas, everything they do centers around people. That is why they are committed to providing you with competitive pay and comprehensive benefits options that help make your life easier and healthier, with a focus on providing choice when it comes to physical, emotional, and financial wellness. Their benefit options meet you where you are in your life and set you up for success both in and outside of work.

If you want to have a positive impact in the lives of others, join Abraxas!

Equal Opportunity Employer

Abraxas Youth & Family Services, an affiliate of Apis Services Inc., offers a rewarding career for those passionate about making a difference in the lives of others. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, they have a career path for you.

Apis Services, Inc. provides administrative services to a variety of businesses and non-profit agencies so they can focus on their individual goals and missions. Apis serves 30+ affiliates throughout the USA including locations in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Colorado, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

Join Us in Building Better Futures!

Interested in joining their outstanding team? If you have any questions, you can contact them by email at [email protected]

You can also give them a call at (814) 927-6615 and Brenda or Wendy will be happy to help you!

A complete list of openings, including this one, can be found at https://jobsatabraxas.org/careers.html.

*Ask us how you can earn up to an additional $15,000 per year.





Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. is currently accepting resumes for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk.

Requirements:

Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Adobe Acrobat DC Pro

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles

Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred

Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for working with numbers

Excellent work ethic

Hours are 8 am- 5 pm Monday-Friday

Duties include:

Payroll entry and processing, A/P entry and processing, payroll taxes, answering phones, sorting mail, and managing the front office.

What they offer:

Retirement plan

, Health, dental and vision insurance

Life insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 am to 5 pm

Online at www.mealyinc.com – submit a resume to [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted.





Administrative Assistant

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C Inc

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating & A/C Inc currently has an opening for an Administrative Assistant.

Duties:

Enter customer invoices, receiving customer payments

Enter accounts payable

Open/sort the mail

Filing

Process payroll

Biweekly payroll

Weekly construction prevailing rate payroll (as needed)

Weekly employee time card review and prep for payroll

Maintain employee records

Records saved and sent to the accountant for review quarterly

Maintain company driver/vehicle & insurance cards

Assist with daily scheduling of Service Technicians

Prepare proposals and bid package paperwork

Basic knowledge of HVAC and plumbing helpful, but not necessary

Other duties as assigned

Assist with:

New hire paperwork review and reporting

Handling of unemployment claims

Handling of workers compensation claims

Hours: 8 am- 4:30 pm, Monday thru Thursday 8:00 am – 4:00 pm Friday

Requirements:

Ability to maintain the strictest confidentiality

Experience with QuickBooks

Able to use Excel spreadsheets

Good phone & communication skills

Compensation: Healthcare, 401K, PTO (paid time off). Pay dependent on experience.

Please send your resume to [email protected]

