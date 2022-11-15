Walter E. Piper, 78, of Tylersburg, PA, passed away on November 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by family.

Walt was born on September 23, 1944 in Andover, Ohio.

He was the son of Clayton Alfred Piper and Emogene (Fetters) Piper Smith.

As a young boy Walt attended Pymatuning Valley School and worked on his Uncle Roger Fetter’s farm.

Walt worked on the farm starting at the age of 11. He always told fond stories of his time there.

Later, Walt enlisted in the military and was a proud U.S. Army Veteran.

Having worked in many fields, Walt was a jack of all trades.

He spent many years working for the phone company in Warren, Ohio, before purchasing a bar, Seldom Inn, located in Tionesta, PA.

Walt owned and operated the bar for almost 20 years before retiring in 2006.

Walt was a member of the American Legion, Tionesta AMVets, the Penfield’s Fireman’s Club, and the Antler Club.

He enjoyed NASCAR races, cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers, tinkering with his backhoe and sipping a cold glass of Black Velvet.

Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family.

Walt could always be found working in the garage with his grandsons or cuddling on the couch with his granddaughters.

Walt is survived by his wife, Victoria (Vicki) Collett Oyler Piper, son, Todd (Mindy) Piper, and daughter, Brandy (Timothy) Berena (Aeryn and Greyson) of Brookfield, OH, sons, Douglas (Shelly) Oyler of Erie, PA, and Keith (Georgia) Oyler (Logan and Kierra) of Lucinda, PA, daughter, Lisa (Larry) Tennent (Felicia, Jennifer, and Amanda) of Monroe, NC, sister, Arlene Kohta of Jefferson, OH, brothers in-law Robert (Marty) Collett Jr, Virginia Beach, VA, and Gary (Bridget) Collett of Lucinda, PA, many beloved nieces and nephews, dear friends, Bob and Emily Nicholson and bonus son, Nate Kahle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Earl Smith, sister Ellen Nystrom Olsen, grandson Zackary Oyler and in-laws Robert and Lucille “Toodle” Collett.

The family would like to thank the VNA Hospice Services for their loving care.

There will be no public viewing or service as Walter generously donated his body to science.

Donations can be made in his honor to a charity of one’s choosing.

