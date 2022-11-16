 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.

Today – A slight chance of snow showers between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 36.

Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 42.

7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
