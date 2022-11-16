7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today – A slight chance of snow showers between 2pm and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 26. West wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Southwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16.
Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 28. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Monday – Sunny, with a high near 36.
Monday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.
Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 42.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.