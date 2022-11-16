Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Honey-Glazed Turkey

Start stockpiling your Thanksgiving recipes today!

Ingredients

1 turkey (14 to 16 pounds)

Glaze:

1/2 cup honey

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1-1/2 teaspoons dried rosemary, crushed

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Stuffing:

1/2 cup butter, cubed

2 cups chopped onion

1-1/2 cups chopped celery

12 cups unseasoned stuffing cubes or dry bread cubes

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

2 teaspoons chicken bouillon granules

1 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon dried rosemary, crushed

1 teaspoon lemon-pepper seasoning

3/4 teaspoon salt

3-1/4 to 3-3/4 cups boiling water

Directions

-Preheat oven to 325°. Place turkey on a rack in a shallow roasting pan, breast side up. Tuck wings under turkey; tie drumsticks together. Bake for 2 hours.

-In a small bowl, mix glaze ingredients; brush over turkey. Bake 1-3/4 to 2-1/4 hours longer or until a thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the thigh reads 170°-175°. Baste occasionally with pan drippings. (Cover loosely with foil if the turkey browns too quickly.)

-For stuffing, in a Dutch oven, heat butter over medium-high heat. Add onion and celery; cook and stir until tender. Add stuffing cubes and seasonings; toss to combine. Stir in enough boiling water to reach desired moistness; transfer to a greased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake, covered, for 1 hour. Uncover and bake until lightly browned, 10-15 minutes longer.

-Remove turkey from oven; cover loosely with foil and let stand 15 minutes before carving. If desired, skim fat and thicken pan drippings for gravy. Serve with turkey and stuffing.

