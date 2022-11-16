Kevin Weise, age 54, passed away on November 10, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with chronic health problems and eventually cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Sherri (Cokain), daughter Abby and her husband Tyler, two wonderful, beloved grandchildren, Eli and Ember, and his closest buddy and best dog ever, Indy.

Not to forget a large Polish family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and whole contingent of in-laws and close friends.

“Hopefully, I’m up here getting pierogi ready for you and steaming the wallpaper off the walls of heaven while I do it!”

Kev knew at an early age that life had to be an adventure in order to be worth living.

He punched life in the face and paid the price, and he was okay with that.

He spent over 27 years in the Marines and the Army, 15 years in the Infantry and 12 as a Judge Advocate.

He fought in two wars and did other lengthy deployments to not so nice places.

He enjoyed every minute of it with the gift of laughter, the support of his wife and family, and the strength of God.

Following his retirement from service, he was appointed to several positions by the Governor of Michigan and gladly served again until the desire to come home to Erie to be with family and friends became most important to him.

As a memorial, he only asks that you remember him once in a while and be kind to your fellow man, except for bad drivers.

On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Grace Church in McKean visitation will be held from 1pm to 3pm and a service at 3:15pm.

Burial will be private at Laurel Hill Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

