Local Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Breaking Window, Gaining Entrance to Ex-Girlfriend’s Residence

TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars for allegedly breaking a door window and gaining entrance into his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Tionesta Township.

Court documents indicate that Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 40-year-old David T. Sacunas, of Venus, on Monday, November 14, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a report from a known female that her daughter’s ex-boyfriend, identified as David Sacunas, broke a door window and gained entry to her camp/residence in Tionesta Township, Forest County, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 12.

The victims told police that Sacunas was not permitted to be at the residence and has been advised multiple times to refrain from coming to the property, the complaint states.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers interviewed a known victim who related that while she was at the residence, Sacunas arrived around 2:30 a.m. The victim explained that she did not open the door and advised Sacunas to leave. Sacunas then began hitting the window on the locked door until it broke, then he reached through the broken window and unlocked the door, according to the complaint.

During this interview, the victim advised she took a video on her phone of the incident. The video shows the window being hit and then broken. Upon entering the residence, Sacunas began arguing with the victim about their recent breakup, the complaint states.

Around 4:00 a.m., Sacunas left the residence on foot, the complaint notes.

The victim told the troopers that she has advised Sacunas to leave and not to return to the residence on numerous occasions, according to the complaint.

Sacunas was arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 14, on the following charges in front of District Judge Todd A. Woodin:

– Criminal Trespassing – Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Defiant Trespassing Actual Communication to Actor, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 3

– Criminal Trespass/Simple Trespasser, Summary

Unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Warren County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, November 22, at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Woodin presiding.

