Motel Employee Allegedly Accepts $20 from Customer to Shower in Room, Then Pockets the Money

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local motel employee is facing theft charges for reportedly accepting $20.00 from a customer to shower in a room then pocketing the money.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Kristen Elizabeth Geist, of Strattanville, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on Tuesday, November 15.

The incident occurred around 3:58 p.m. on September 25 at a motel in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, an employee of the motel, identified as Kristen Elizabeth Geist, was observed on surveillance footage taking money from a customer and then not putting it into the cash register.

Geist was working a 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. shift on September 25 as a front desk cashier. The surveillance footage shows Geist taking money from the customer, opening the cash register, and then placing the money on the desk in front of her before closing the register drawer again. Geist then gave the customer a hotel room key. After the customer walks away, Geist is seen picking the money up off the desk and placing it in an unknown location on her person, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Geist admitted that she took two $10 bills from the customer and gave him a room key so he could take a shower.

The cost to rent the room on September 25 was valued at $71.93, the complaint states.

Geist is scheduled to be arraigned at 10:00 a.m. on December 15 in front of Judge Schill on the following charge:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

