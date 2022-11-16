Newbie Man Accused of Pointing Gun at Victim Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a New Bethlehem man who allegedly pointed a gun at a victim at the victim’s residence were waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 42-year-old Shane A. Yates were waived for court on Tuesday, November 15:

– Possession of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 2

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent to Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1



– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Course of Conduct W/No Legitimate Purpose, Misdemeanor 3– Driving License Suspended/or Revoked Pursuant to Sec. 3802/1547B1- 3rd or Subsequent Violation, Misdemeanor 3– Illegally Operating Vehicle Without Ignition Interlock, Misdemeanor

He is currently free on $15,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

On September 23, around 12:04 p.m., a PSP Clarion Trooper was dispatched to a residence in New Bethlehem, in Porter Township, Clarion County, for a report of a male with a gun pounding on the door to the residence, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route to the residence, the caller had advised that the person was in a white Chevrolet truck with a ladder rack and that they had left the scene. As the trooper arrived on the scene, the subject vehicle was located and stopped in South Bethlehem, Armstrong County, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, the trooper arrived at the residence in New Bethlehem and spoke with the male victim. The victim related that he was inside his single-wide trailer and was in the kitchen area washing dishes. He advised that he heard someone pounding on the rear window of the residence, and he turned around and saw Shane Yates pointing a shotgun at him from outside the residence. He stated that he ran to his bedroom and called 9-1-1. He reported that he knew Yates and that they had previously worked together. He advised that Yates continued to yell at him from outside the house, and then Yates left the residence. He also advised that a known female was with Yates and that he observed her outside the truck.

The trooper then went to the location in South Bethlehem where Yates was stopped and observed him detained and standing with troopers.

A shotgun with black electrical tape around the handle and foregrip was observed on the passenger floorboard in the white Chevrolet. The truck and the location of the shotgun were photographed. The shotgun was then rendered safe and secured in the patrol vehicle, the complaint notes.

The trooper spoke to the known woman who related that she was with Shane Yates at the residence in New Bethlehem just prior to being stopped by police.

Shane Yates was transported to PSP Clarion; he was read his rights warning and waiver, and he signed the form.

According to the complaint, Yates was asked what had happened, and he related that he had been messaged by (the victim’s) girlfriend that (the victim) was walking down the road near his dad’s residence, and he was unsure if he was going toward that residence. While he was en route to (the victim’s) residence, he stopped at a camper on his dad’s property and retrieved a shotgun. He then proceeded to (the victim’s) residence and observed him through the back window. He further related that he had the gun in his hands and was yelling at (the victim) to come outside. He then related that (the victim) went out of sight, and he and (the known female) then left. He advised that he saw the police behind him and he pulled over.

A review of Yates’ criminal history showed a guilty plea to a felony drug charge from 2008 making him a felon not to possess.

He was arraigned at 4:50 p.m. on September 23 in front of Judge Miller.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.