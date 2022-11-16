Police: Clarion Man Scammed Out of $13K in Internet Fraud Scheme

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man was scammed out of $13,000.00 in an internet fraud scheme.

According to Clarion-based State Police, troopers investigated an internet fraud incident that occurred on Westwood Drive, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say three checks totaling $13,000.00 were stolen sometime between 8:00 a.m. on September 15 and 11:00 p.m. on October 21.

The victim is a 56-year-old Clarion man.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, November 15.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.