Police Respond to Rollover Crash on Route 58

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a rollover crash that happened on State Route 58 in Richland Township on Saturday night.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 12, on State Route 58, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by 32-year-old Duwayne R. Cooper, of Sandy Lake, was traveling west on Route 58 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole.

The vehicle then overturned onto its roof and came to rest partially on the roadway facing southwest.

Cooper suffered suspected minor injuries. He was not using a seat belt.

PSP Clarion was assisted on the scene by St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department and PennDOT.

According to police, Cooper was charged with a traffic violation.

