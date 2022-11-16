SPONSORED: A New Product Just Arrived at McMillen’s Flooring and Carpet Outlet!
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – McMillen’s Flooring and Carpet Outlet keeps up with the latest and best flooring trends, and something new just arrived!
New Product Alert: Barlinek Engineered Wood Flooring
– 100% real hardwood
– Several lengths and width options are available
Barlinek Engineered Wood Flooring has tongue and groove joints and is available in more than 10 different colors!
Stop by McMillen’s Carpet Outlet to see how great the Barlinek flooring line is. You can even take samples home to see if it’s the best flooring option for you!
Check McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet out at 11993 Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County, Pa.
STORE HOURS:
Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
For more information, visit their website www.mcmillenscarpet.com, their Facebook page, or call 814-764-5651.
