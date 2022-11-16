 

SPONSORED: AICDAC Hiring Administrative Assistant, Case Management Specialist

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 @ 12:11 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

pexels-fauxels-3184465 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is currently hiring an administrative assistant and a case management specialist.


Administrative Assistant

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is accepting applications for the position of Administrative Assistant.

This full-time position is located at their Clarion office.

The position is responsible for secretarial, engagement and support duties, assisting clients with resource information and referrals to resources, and outreach and support to families. Applicants must possess a high school diploma or GED and one year of appropriate office-related work experience.

Applicants must submit a resume with salary requirements, a cover letter, and three references, to [email protected] or by mail to: AICDAC, 10829 US Route 422, PO Box 238, Shelocta, PA 15774

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $26,075.00 to $34,797.00 per year

Case Management Specialist

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is accepting applications for a full-time Case Management Specialist.

This position is an opportunity to help people with substance use disorders.

Individuals are responsible for client engagement, evaluation of needs, establishing linkages, arranging access to services, ensuring enrollment in appropriate healthcare coverage, advocacy, monitoring, and other activities to address the individual’s treatment-related needs throughout their course of substance use disorder treatment.

Bachelor’s Degree required in Chemical Dependency, Sociology, Social Welfare, Psychology, Nursing, or a related field; and one-year experience performing counseling or case management work in alcohol or other drug treatment setting.

Case Management Trainee positions may also be available for candidates with limited experience. Candidate must have or be able to obtain Act 33, 34 and fingerprint clearances.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest, resume, three references, and salary requirements to Amanda Cochran, Case Management Supervisor, by email to [email protected]

aicdac


